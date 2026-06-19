DSS Kicks Against Foreign Funding of Security Operations, Backs Trust Fund Bill

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Department of State Services (DSS) has rejected the funding of security operations in Nigeria by foreign entities. DSS made this known yesterday in Abuja, at the public hearing on the Bill for an Act to Establish the Department of State Services Security Trust Fund (HB.2178) and the Bill for an Act to Establish the Strategic Intelligence Management Institute (HB.2589), organised by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

DSS supported the bill, but demanded clearer funding mechanisms, and changes to the composition of the proposed governing board.

The service also warned that a separate bill seeking to establish a Strategic Intelligence Management Institute could duplicate the functions of an existing institution unless its mandate was redefined to focus exclusively on external intelligence.

Making the presentation on behalf of the service, Emmanuel Daubry explained that the proposed trust fund was intended to provide dedicated and sustainable funding for intelligence gathering, counterterrorism operations, and other national security activities.

Daubry stated, “The fund is designed to facilitate the acquisition of modern operational equipment, enhance training, and enable swift responses to emerging security challenges, while also minimizing delays often associated with conventional budgetary procedures and safeguarding the confidentiality required for sensitive activities.

“It is further intended to guarantee the availability of prompt funding during emergencies such as terrorism incidents, civil unrest, and other crises.”

Daubry explained, “Allowing foreign funding for a security-related trust fund raises serious concerns relating to sovereignty, operational confidentiality, and institutional independence.

“International funding arrangements may impose reporting and disclosure obligations capable of compromising sensitive security operations, including intelligence methods, procurement processes, and deployment strategies.”

He added, “There is also a risk that foreign funding may introduce external influence over domestic security priorities, which may not always align with Nigeria’s specific security realities, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.”

Daubry stated that the institute should focus on external intelligence in line with the mandate of National Intelligence Agency under the National Security Agencies Act.

According to him, “The design and functions of the proposed institute should be refocused to serve as a specialised training and capacity-building hub specifically oriented towards external intelligence, foreign intelligence operations, and international intelligence cooperation.

“This would ensure clear differentiation from the National Institute for Security Studies, which already provides generalised strategic security training.”

Daubry recommended amendments to Sections 17 and 18 of the bill and a revision of the explanatory memorandum to reflect the new title.