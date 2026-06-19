AMCE Abuja Records First Autologous Stem Cell Transplant

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of World Sickle Cell Day on 19 June, the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) said it has completed its first autologous stem cell transplant, a treatment procedure for sickle cell patients.

An autologous stem cell transplant uses healthy blood stem cells from your own body to replace bone marrow that’s not working properly.

It is also called an autologous bone marrow transplant.

In a statement signed by Prosper Adegun, the management of the hospital said it has successfully carried out its first red blood cell exchange procedure.

AMCE said that Professor Aisha Kuliya-Gwarzo and Professor Bazuaye Godwin Nosakhare were among the team of specialists that carried out the transplant.

The statement said: “For decades, many Africans living with sickle cell disease have believed their options were limited to pain management, hospital admissions and blood transfusions, with advanced treatment often requiring travel abroad.

“That is beginning to change. Earlier this year, the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja successfully carried out its first red blood cell exchange procedure. More recently, the Centre completed its first autologous stem cell transplant, marking another important step in its ability to deliver highly specialised haematology care in Nigeria.

“Today, patients can access a range of advanced services, including early diagnosis and genetic counselling, specialist haematology care, red blood cell exchange procedures and, for eligible patients, stem cell transplantation, the only established curative treatment for sickle cell disease.

AMCE noted that even as access to these treatment options is growing across Africa, many patients and families are still unaware of the options available to them.