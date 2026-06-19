Air Peace Boosts Domestic Connectivity for Summer, Winter seasons

Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline and the largest carrier in West and Central Africa, has announced a significant expansion of its domestic operations for the Summer 2026 season, introducing additional frequencies, enhanced connectivity, and increased seat capacity across key routes within Nigeria.

The schedule enhancement, effective June 22, 2026, reflects the airline’s commitment to meeting growing travel demand while providing customers with greater flexibility, more convenient departure times, and seamless travel options across its domestic network.

Under the revised summer schedule, passengers will benefit from increased frequencies on several high-demand routes, including: Lagos – Abuja: Up to 7 daily flights, Lagos – Owerri: Up to 4 daily flights, Lagos – Asaba: Up to 3 daily flights, Lagos – Benin: Up to 2 daily flights, Lagos – Warri: Up to 2 daily flights, Lagos – Enugu: Up to 2 daily flights, Abuja – Owerri: Up to 2 daily flights. Abuja – Asaba: Up to 2 daily flights.

The expanded schedule will be operated using Air Peace’s modern fleet of next-generation aircraft, delivering enhanced comfort, reliability, and operational efficiency while increasing available seats across the network.

Commenting on the development, Air Peace Management, in a statement, said: “As travel demand continues to rise during the summer season, we are strategically increasing capacity and frequencies on key domestic routes to better serve our customers. These additional flights will provide greater flexibility, improved travel options, and more convenient schedules for both business and leisure travellers at very affordable fares. Our objective remains to connect people, businesses, and communities while delivering a superior travel experience.”

The airline noted that the increased frequencies will further strengthen connectivity between major commercial and regional centres across Nigeria, supporting economic growth, trade, tourism, and national integration.