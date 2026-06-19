Africa Social Impact Summit Unlocks $1bn in Investments, Targets Additional $500m Deals

James Emejo in Abuja





Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) has mobilised over $1 billion in investments and partnerships across critical sectors since its inception, the organisers disclosed on Wednesday.

The summit also targeted an additional $500 million in commitments at its 2026 edition, as preparations intensified for the continent’s flagship sustainable development financing platform.

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the summit, Chief Executive, Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, said the platform had evolved beyond a discussion forum into a major vehicle for attracting capital and forging strategic partnerships aimed at tackling Africa’s development challenges.

Ibekwe said the summit had already unlocked over $1 billion across multiple sectors and expressed confidence that this year’s gathering would significantly expand that figure through fresh investment commitments and collaborative initiatives.

According to her, the summit is positioning as a catalyst for mobilising both local and international capital towards inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and resilience-building initiatives across the continent.

Ibekwe said, “The Africa Social Impact Summit platform has already unlocked over $1 billion across sectors, and this needs to be scaled significantly. The future of Africa will be defined by the quality of the sustainable partnerships we build today.

“The Africa Social Impact Summit is a platform that brings together African leaders, local and international investors, innovative ideas and catalytic capital to address some of the continent’s most pressing challenges while unlocking opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth.

“We are excited to unveil an edition that is bigger, more collaborative and more action-oriented than ever before. We expect deals of over $500 million to be signed this year.”

Global development leaders, investors, policymakers and private sector stakeholders gathered in Abuja to unveil the agenda for the 2026 summit, which was expected to bring together over 2,000 delegates from more than 50 countries in Lagos next month.

The summit, scheduled for July 22 to 24, in Lagos, is themed, “Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies.”

The organisers said the gathering was coming at a critical period for Africa as countries grappled with tightening global capital flows, climate-related shocks, food security concerns, and the need to create opportunities for a rapidly growing youth population.

They explained that discussions at the summit would focus on translating dialogue into concrete investments, partnerships, and scalable solutions capable of accelerating sustainable development outcomes across the continent.

In his remarks, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, stressed the need for stronger collaboration among governments, development institutions, businesses, and civil society groups to unlock the continent’s growth potential.

Fall said Africa’s development aspirations could only be achieved through collective action and sustained investments targeted at advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Fall stated, “Africa’s greatest opportunity lies in the strength of its partnerships. The Africa Social Impact Summit continues to provide a unique platform where governments, the private sector, development partners and civil society come together to mobilise the investments, innovation and collaboration needed to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Together, we can build resilient economies that leave no one behind.”

Board Member of Sterling One Foundation, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, said the summit’s success would ultimately be measured by the quality of commitments and outcomes generated beyond the event itself.

Suleiman stressed that ASIS was designed as a long-term platform for action rather than a one-off conference, adding that stakeholders must ensure discussions translate into measurable development impact.

He said, “What we are building through ASIS is not just a convening, but a long-term platform for action. The conversations we are having today must translate into real commitments, measurable outcomes and partnerships that outlive the summit itself.

‘That is how we move from intention to impact across the continent.”

The 2026 edition will focus on mobilising investment and strategic partnerships across key sectors, including education, healthcare, climate resilience, food systems, youth development, gender equality, women’s empowerment, the creative economy, and sustainable finance.

Since its launch in 2022, ASIS, co-convened by Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations, has emerged as one of Africa’s leading platforms for advancing market-driven solutions and fostering collaboration among governments, development finance institutions, investors, philanthropists, businesses and social innovators.