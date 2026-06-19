47th CBN Senior Tennis: Michael, Abua, Khadijat, Others Cruise into S’finals

With activities marking the ongoing 47th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship gradually winding to an end, semifinal matches in all categories of the championship will hold today at the Tennis Courts of the Moshood Abiola, Stadium, Abuja.

In the men’s single’s, top seed, Abua Cannice, will slug it out with Yusuf Abubakar in the first semifinal while the defending champion, Emmanuel Michael, seeded 3 in the tournament, will face unseeded Jimoh Joseph in the second semifinal. The final will hold this Saturday, June 20, 2026.

In the women’s single’s, top seed, Mohammed Khadijat, will be up against Ogunjobi Success in the first semifinal while seed 2, Emmanuel Essien Bright will engage seed 5, Bassey Itoro in the second semifinal.

To reach this stage of the championship, Khadijat defeated Godwin Favour, 2-0 ( 6-0, 6-1) while Ogunjobi Success beat Udofia Mary 2-0 as well (6-2, 6-0).

In the men’s single’s of the wheelchair category, Ajani Idowu defeated Odunuga Pelumi, 2-1 ( 2-4, 5-4 on 2, 10-3) to advance.

In the women’s wheelchair single’s, the defending champion, Usoh Andrea, is drawn by alongside top seed, Nwaozuzu Chituru, together with other three players as they will have their first feel later in the day.

The men and women’s doubles events are also in the semifinal stage to be decided today.

Some of the notable pairings include, the duo of John David and Jimoh Joseph, Akagha Samuel/ Uwandu Charles and the duo of Michael Emmanuel and Sylvanus Ajano.

Abua Cannice and Mohammed Musa rated tops in the men’s double cadre

Prominent pairs in the women’s doubles include, top seeds, Ogunjobi Success and Mohammed Khadijat who are already through to the semifinal and the 2nd seeds Suwa Nenrot and Omotayo Blessing among others.

Also are the likes of

Udofia Mary and Bamidele Abosede, Godwin Favour and Kwange Emmanuella all made it to the doubles semis.

Meanwhile, tournament seed 2, Adeleye Daniel, who qualified for the semifinal, abandoned the championship for international competition in Italy.

He departed Nigeria shores this morning via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.