Rights Activist Asks Senate to Pass State Police Bill

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A rights activist, Comrade Olu Pessu, has lauded the passage of the state police bill as part of efforts to tackle the growing spate of insecurity plaguing the nation.

Pessu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Olu Pessu Foundation, therefore, urged the Senate to urgently follow suit by urgently passing the bill sponsored by its Leader, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

The bill seeks to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for the establishment of the State Police.

Pessu, in a statement issued yesterday, said he aligned with the United States Congressman Representative, Riley Moore in welcoming the passage of the Nigerian State Police bill.

“I am Olu Pessu, a human rights activist and Chairman of Olu Pessu Foundation, a Nigerian philanthropic organisation, I join the US Congressman, Reps Riley Moore in welcome the State Policing Bill passed by the Nigerian House of Representatives.

“I therefore, urged the Nigerian Senate to follow suit by urgently passing the bill before it to tackle the menace of banditry, kidnappings and other insecurity issues facing the nation,” he added.

The activist noted that the bill before the National Assembly is one of the most important bills by this 10th National Assembly, recalling that the House of Representatives passed its own last Wednesday, 10 June 2026.

Pessu maintained that passage of the bill and eventual assent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will address the spike in insecurity which has become a major social problem in Nigeria.

“Decentralisation of policing in Nigeria is a great step towards the progress of this country,” he said.

The State Policing Bill was sponsored by Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central) which secured the support of 289 out of 290 House of Representatives lawmakers in attendance.