Polaris Bank Strengthens Financial Literacy Campaign, Trains Students in Katsina

Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Bank Limited has reinforced its commitment to youth empowerment and financial inclusion with a financial literacy training programme for students of Community Day Secondary School, Tsaski Yan’albasa, in Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The initiative, held on June 9, 2026, formed part of the bank’s activities marking Global Money Week (GMW) and underscored its efforts to equip young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills required to make informed financial decisions.

The interactive session reached and impacted 90 students and 10 teachers, providing practical insights into savings, budgeting, responsible spending, banking essentials, financial goal-setting, peer influence, and informed decision-making from an early age.

In a statement, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr. Kayode Lawal, emphasised the strategic importance of these initiatives: “At Polaris Bank, we believe financial literacy is one of the most important foundations for building a responsible and economically empowered generation. When young people understand the value of savings, budgeting and responsible financial choices early in life, they are better positioned to manage opportunities, avoid poor money decisions and contribute meaningfully to the economy.” Representing the Polaris Bank MD/CEO at the advocacy outreach, Mr. Dahiru Tukur, Group Head, Kano Group, Polaris Bank, delivered regulatory insights in simple and accessible terms. He also led an interactive “Smart Money Talk” session to reinforce the key lessons from the day.

“The decisions you make with money today, no matter how small, can shape your future. Learning how to save, spend wisely and avoid negative financial pressure is a major step toward becoming responsible and independent adults. Polaris Bank is proud to be part of this journey with you,” he said.