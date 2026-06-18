  • Thursday, 18th June, 2026

Former INEC Chairman, Yakubu, Resumes As Ambassador in Qatar

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Nigeria ambassador to Qatar and the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has arrived in Doha to officially assume his duties.

Yakubu, who concluded his tenure as INEC chairman late last year, was appointed ambassador to the Gulf state by President Bola Tinubu.

His transition from domestic election umpire to a high-stakes diplomatic posting marks a major shift in his career, stepping directly into one of the most strategically vital regions for Nigeria’s current economic foreign policy.

Upon his arrival on Wednesday, he was received at the airport by Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhro, the Director of the Protocol Department at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a notable show of regional and diaspora solidarity, the welcoming party also included 13 African ambassadors, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Dr. Philip Mshelbila, and Michael Ndukaihe Ihekwaba, the President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Qatar.

However, Yakubu’s posting to Doha is far from a quiet retirement or a mere ceremonial reward.

Qatar has evolved into a powerhouse of global diplomacy and the tasks before the new ambassador span critical economic, energy, and geopolitical spheres.

President Tinubu’s economic reforms—ranging from foreign exchange unification to subsidy removals—have been designed to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Qatar’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (the Qatar Investment Authority, or QIA) is one of the largest in the world, holding over $500 billion in assets.

To this end, Yakubu would need to move beyond bilateral agreements on paper and aggressively pitch viable Nigerian projects to Qatari investors.

Key sectors ripe for partnership include agriculture, real estate, aviation, and digital infrastructure.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.