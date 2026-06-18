Former INEC Chairman, Yakubu, Resumes As Ambassador in Qatar

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Nigeria ambassador to Qatar and the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has arrived in Doha to officially assume his duties.

Yakubu, who concluded his tenure as INEC chairman late last year, was appointed ambassador to the Gulf state by President Bola Tinubu.

His transition from domestic election umpire to a high-stakes diplomatic posting marks a major shift in his career, stepping directly into one of the most strategically vital regions for Nigeria’s current economic foreign policy.

Upon his arrival on Wednesday, he was received at the airport by Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhro, the Director of the Protocol Department at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a notable show of regional and diaspora solidarity, the welcoming party also included 13 African ambassadors, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Dr. Philip Mshelbila, and Michael Ndukaihe Ihekwaba, the President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Qatar.

However, Yakubu’s posting to Doha is far from a quiet retirement or a mere ceremonial reward.

Qatar has evolved into a powerhouse of global diplomacy and the tasks before the new ambassador span critical economic, energy, and geopolitical spheres.

President Tinubu’s economic reforms—ranging from foreign exchange unification to subsidy removals—have been designed to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Qatar’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (the Qatar Investment Authority, or QIA) is one of the largest in the world, holding over $500 billion in assets.

To this end, Yakubu would need to move beyond bilateral agreements on paper and aggressively pitch viable Nigerian projects to Qatari investors.

Key sectors ripe for partnership include agriculture, real estate, aviation, and digital infrastructure.