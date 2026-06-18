At PAU, Art Journalism Workshop Stirs Innovative Thinking towards New Narratives

Yinka Olatunbosun

The humid Lagos air outside the Pan-Atlantic University campus was thick with the scent of impending rain, but inside the auditorium, the atmosphere was electric. A workshop for art journalism held recently was a groundbreaking collaboration between the School of Media and Communication at Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) and Spain’s legendary Museo del Prado.

Thirty-five arts and culture journalists from across Nigeria recently gathered at the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), Pan-Atlantic University, for a two-day international workshop designed to strengthen arts journalism, cultural communication, and media engagement within Nigeria’s growing creative ecosystem.

The workshop, titled New Narratives and Singular Communication in Arts Journalism: The Museo del Prado Experience, was organised by the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art in partnership with the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria and Casa África through its #PeriodismoÁfrica programme, with the support of the Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid, and Art Report Africa as media partners.

The intensive programme brought together journalists, editors, critics, museum professionals, cultural communicators, and academics for conversations on ethics, storytelling, audience engagement, media relations,

digital communication, artificial intelligence, and the evolving role of journalism in shaping public understanding of arts and culture.

A major highlight of the workshop was the participation of Carlos Chaguaceda, Director of Communications at the Museo del Prado, who delivered the keynote presentation titled The Prado and the Will to Communicate. Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading museums, the Museo del Prado welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors annually and reaches millions more through its digital platforms. In recent years, the institution has emerged as a global reference point in cultural communication, earning international recognition for its innovative public engagement strategies, including multiple Webby Awards and recognition among the world’s leading social media

initiatives.

Drawing from the Prado’s experience, Chaguaceda shared insights into how museums and cultural institutions can build meaningful relationships with audiences, create compelling narratives, and generate public value through strategic communication.

Through presentations and a panel conversation, participants also engaged with leading voices from journalism, academia, and the arts, including Dr. Ike Obiaya, Dean of the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University; Sunshine Alaibe, Director of Art Report Africa; Wale Alimi, Artist; Dr. Nwachukwu Egbunike; and Dr. Jess Castellote, Director of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art.

Speaking on the significance of the collaboration, the Cultural Adviser of the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria noted:

“One of the most effective ways to strengthen relations between nations is through culture. This workshop reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful exchanges between Spanish and Nigerian institutions and professionals.

“By bringing together expertise from the Museo del Prado and leading voices from Nigeria’s cultural sector, we are investing in relationships, knowledge, and dialogue that will continue to benefit both countries long after the programme has ended.”

Casa África, a public diplomacy institution linked to Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and dedicated to strengthening relations between Spain and Africa through culture, education, media, and knowledge exchange,