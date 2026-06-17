UK Appoints Peter Vowles as New High Commissioner to Nigeria

Sunday Ehigiator





The United Kingdom Government has appointed Peter Vowles as the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria, to succeed Richard Montgomery.

The announcement was made yesterday through a statement from the consulate, with Vowles expected to assume duties in Abuja in September 2026, while Montgomery was expected to remain in office until the end of the transition.

Vowles brings decades of diplomatic and international development experience to the position. He most recently served as UK’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe from 2023 to 2026 and previously held the role of Ambassador to Myanmar between 2021 and 2022.

His career included several senior leadership roles within UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and its predecessor, Department for International Development (DFID).

Among the positions were Transformation Director and Director for Asia, Caribbean, and Overseas Territories.

Vowles has also amassed extensive field experience in international development, having worked across South Asia, Central Africa, and East Africa. His previous postings included assignments in Bangladesh, India, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Kenya.

He began his professional career in Zimbabwe, where he worked on education and development programmes.

Speaking on his appointment, Vowles said, “I am honoured to be appointed as British High Commissioner to Nigeria. Nigeria is a country of immense importance to the United Kingdom, and I look forward to working closely with Nigerian partners to strengthen our relationship across trade, development and security.”

The appointment comes as UK and Nigeria continue to deepen bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, security, governance, and development.

Vowles is expected to oversee the next phase of engagement between both countries when he assumes office later this year.