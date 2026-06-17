  • Tuesday, 16th June, 2026

Teesas 2026 Summer School to Equip Children with Entrepreneurial, Tech Skills

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Funmi Ogundare 

Teesas Education has opened registration for its 2026 summer school programme, unveiling an expanded edition that will feature a business pitch competition aimed at equipping children with entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

The programme, designed for children between the ages of 7 and 18, will run in two cohorts from July 20 to August 7 and August 10 to 28, respectively. 

Speaking on the initiative, Learning Centre Growth Manager, Teesas Education, Mrs. Gladys Osime explained that the initiative is intended to offer participants a more engaging learning experience beyond the traditional summer school model.

Unlike many summer programmes that focus primarily on academics, arts and crafts, and sports.

She added that it has incorporated the Startup Spark business pitch competition into its curriculum to stimulate creativity, innovation and problem-solving among participants.

According to her, ” Teesas Education  will be  hosting more children this year following the expansion of our learning centres from two to five locations.

“Teesas Summer School will be bigger this year as our centres have grown from two to five. The new locations in Badore-Ajah, Ikota, and Egbu Road, Owerri have been equipped to deliver the same excellence and excitement that our summer school is now known for.”

Participants, Osime noted, will be assigned to project tracks at registration, including entrepreneurship, financial literacy, public speaking, technology, graphic design and content creation.

The technology track will expose students to emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, app development and website development. At the end of the programme, the various groups will present their projects before a panel of judges during the Teesas Startup Spark 2.0 pitch competition.

The judging panel will include Teesas Education Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Osayi Izedonmwen; co-founder of Flutterwave, Andela and Future Africa, Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji; and Founder of Standard Bearers School, Mrs. Modupe Adeyinka-Oni.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the competition, Aboyeji said he was eager to see the ideas participants would bring forward this year.

“I’m super excited to be part of the panel for the 2026 edition. After seeing what the kids achieved last year, I honestly cannot wait to see what this new set of children will create,” he said.

The organisers also disclosed that its strict no-phone policy would remain in place throughout the programme. Participants will undergo pre-assessments at the beginning of the session to identify learning gaps, which facilitators will address using the organisation’s Watch-Teach-Assess (WTA) learning model.

Leadership development will also form a key component of the programme through the use of the ‘7 Habits of Happy Kids’and ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens’ curricula.

Classes are expected to be delivered through both physical and hybrid learning formats.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.