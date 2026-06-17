N1.53tn Inflows to Boost Banking System Liquidity as OMO Maturities Dominate

Nume Ekeghe

The nation’s financial system is expected to receive an estimated N1.53 trillion in liquidity this week from maturing fixed-income instruments, providing relief to money market conditions after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intensified liquidity sterilisation efforts in the last week.

According to the Weekly Market Snapshot released by the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA), the projected inflows are slightly higher than the N1.48 trillion expected in the preceding week and are expected to support liquidity levels across the banking system.

A breakdown of the expected inflows showed that Open Market Operations (OMO) maturities will account for the largest share at N1.237 trillion, representing about 81 per cent of total anticipated liquidity. Treasury bill maturities are projected at N139.06 billion, while Federal Government bond coupon payments are expected to inject N145.92 billion into the market. Corporate bond coupon payments and commercial paper maturities are estimated at N10.36 billion and N1.51 billion respectively.

The FMDA stated: “Looking ahead, about N1.53 trillion is expected from maturing securities this week, slightly higher than the N1.48 trillion expected last week. OMO maturities account for approximately 81per centof the projected inflows.”

The anticipated liquidity injection comes after the apex bank withdrew significant funds from the financial system through its liquidity management operations.

According to the report, average system liquidity declined by 1.10 per cent to N4.61 trillion during the review period as the CBN stepped up its liquidity sterilisation activities.

The association noted: “Average system liquidity declined by 1.10per centto N4.61 trillion, as the CBN intensified its liquidity sterilisation efforts, withdrawing an estimated N3.83 trillion from the financial system.”

Despite the sizeable withdrawals, overnight funding conditions remained relatively stable, with the Nigerian Overnight Funding Rate (NOFR) closing at 22 per cent during the period.

In the fixed-income market, investors continued to demand higher yields amid tighter liquidity conditions and expectations of sustained monetary tightening. Average FGN bond yields rose by 31 basis points to 16.71 per cent, reflecting bearish sentiment across the market. Treasury bill yields also moved higher, particularly at the longer tenors, pushing the average yield up by 45 basis points to 17.77 per cent.

FMDA said: “FGN bond yields trended higher across most maturities during the week, with the average yield rising by 31bps to 16.71 per cent, reflecting bearish sentiment.”

The report added: “Treasury bill yields also moved upward, particularly at the longer tenors, pushing the average yield higher by 45bps to 17.77 per cent as investors demanded higher returns.”

According to FMDA, “Secondary market activity weakened during the week, with FGN bond trading volume declining by 25per centWoW, while Treasury bill turnover fell by 55 per cent WoW.”