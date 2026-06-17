Heirs Insurance Offers Benefits to Various Sector Workers 

Heirs Insurance Group, has announced that its Rewards & Loyalty Programme now includes corporate clients, enabling employers to offer additional lifestyle and wellness benefits to their workforce as part of their employee value proposition. The expansion, which comes on the heels of the group’s fifth year anniversary, follows the successful rollout of the programme to retail customers and reinforces the group’s commitment to delivering greater value and innovation beyond traditional insurance coverage.

Speaking on the progress, Heirs Insurance Chief Marketing Officer, Ifesinachi Okpagu, explained that under the enhanced programme, organisations whose Group Life Insurance schemes were administered by Heirs Life Assurance could offer their employees access to an expanding network of partner benefits and exclusive discounts across healthcare, wellness, lifestyle, hospitality, emergency response, and other essential services.