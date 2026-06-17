First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Inaugurates Projects, Canvasses Benue Support for Tinubu, Alia

George Okoh in Makurdi





Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has inaugurated the newly established RHI/NITDA Community ICT Training Centre in Ihugh, Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

The facility was built by National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in partnership with the first lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), to expand grassroots digital literacy.

Mrs. Tinubu also commissioned 10 selected intra-city road projects in Makurdi Metropolis embarked upon by the Governor Hyacinth Alia administration.

Performing the ceremonies in Ihugh and Makurdi on Tuesday, the first lady stated that the commissioning of the completed projects formed part of the renewed hope agenda of the federal and state governments.

She stated, “I am, indeed, delighted to be in the venue today to officially commission the National Information Technology Development Agency ICT centre and selected intra-city road projects in Makurdi Metropolis embarked upon by the Governor Hyacinth Alia administration.”

Mrs. Tinubu said the completed roads were part of the over 45 road projects delivered by the Alia administration within his three years in office.

She stated, “These roads with a combined length of 11.5 kilometres, including the Ishaya Bakut Road dual carriageway, Abu King Shuluwa Road, Mama Mbateren Alia streets, Dabo plaza to fashion hub road, Sir James Iorpuu street, Tega Bar Street, Jato Aka road, and the connecting spur roads, are pathways to economic growth, improved mobility, enhanced security, and a better quality of life for the people of Makurdi and beyond.”

The first lady commended Alia for his visionary leadership and commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to Benue people.

She said the projects clearly demonstrated the practical implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu through investments that directly impacted the lives of Benue people and the livelihoods of citizens.

She encouraged Benue people to continue to support the efforts of the president and the governor, and urged them to take ownership of the public assets by ensuring their proper use.

Mrs. Tinubu thanked the governor for naming the road in her honour.

In his speech, Alia emphasised his determination to celebrate progress, purposeful leadership, and the collective determination to build a better Benue through the completion of the roads, which cumulatively spanned 11.5 kilometres out of the 45 delivered by his administration.

The governor stated, “The roads being commissioned are all the newly constructed ones under our watch.

“I’ve opened up previously inaccessible areas, reduced travel time, enhanced connectivity between different communities in the city of Makurdi, and improved the aesthetic outlook of our capital city.”

Alia declared that his administration had also created employment opportunities during construction and will continue to stimulate economic activities for years to come. He stated that the achievements would not have been possible without the support and cooperation of the people of the state.

“Our development partners, members of the state executive council, state house of assembly, traditional rulers, community leaders, dedicated workforce that laboured tirelessly to ensure the successful completion of these projects,” he stated.

He also appreciated President Tinubu for his support to sub-national governments and his commitment to improving infrastructure across Nigeria.

Alia said Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda had continued to inspire efforts in Benue State as they worked to deliver democratic dividends to citizens.

He assured the people that what was on the ground was only one step in a broader development agenda, stating that more projects are ongoing across the state, and many more will be delivered in the months ahead.

The governor reiterated his commitment to prudent management of public resources and implementation of projects that directly impacted the lives of citizens.