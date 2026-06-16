Federal High Court Announces 2026 Annual Vacation

Steve Aya

The Federal High Court has announced that its 2026 annual vacation, will commence on July 27. The vacation shall end on September 11, with normal court activities expected to resume on September 14.

The announcement was made pursuant to Order 46, Rule 4(d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019, and was approved by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho.

Despite the vacation, the court stated that judicial services would not be completely suspended, as designated vacation courts would remain operational to hear urgent and time-sensitive matters during the period. According to the notice, only cases requiring immediate judicial intervention will be entertained, while litigants and legal practitioners have been advised to file such matters at the nearest designated vacation court.

The court identified the Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu Judicial Divisions, as the centres that will remain open throughout the vacation to handle emergency cases.

In Abuja, Justices J. O. Abdulmalik and O. A. Egwuatu will serve as vacation Judges, while Justices Akintayo Aluko and Ogazi F. Nkemakonam have been assigned to the Lagos Division. The Port Harcourt Division will be handled by Justices P. M. Ayua and A. T. Mohammed. For the Enugu Division, Justices F. O. G. Ogunbanjo and M. T. Segun-Bello will preside over urgent matters filed during the vacation period.

The Notice, signed by Catherine Oby Christopher, stated that the Chief Judge extended his goodwill to judicial officers and court personnel, wishing them a restful vacation, while reaffirming the court’s commitment to ensuring access to justice through the designated vacation courts.