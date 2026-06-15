Oborevwori: Executive, Legislative Harmony Propelling Overall Progress in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Sunday attributed the giant strides recorded by his administration’s achievements recorded in the state in the past three years to the conviviality existing between the executive and legislative arms of government.

The governor stated this in his remarks at the 3rd Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the 8th Delta State House of Assembly held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Asaba, noting that prevailing peace, progress and development across the state were products of the strong partnership and mutual understanding between both arms of government.

He commended the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, and the legislators for their commitment to the prosperity and stability of the state, saying they have “demonstrated focus, maturity, discipline and commitment to good governance”.

According to him, the lawmakers’ support and constructive engagement have strengthened the machinery of governance and enhanced the democratic process and delivery of the fruits of governance.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to uphold the principles of constitutional democracy by respecting the roles and responsibilities of the Legislature while providing leadership anchored on the fear of God.

Emphasizing the importance of divine direction in leadership, Oborevwori urged political leaders and citizens to continue praying for those in authority.

Quoting Proverbs 3:5-6, he said trust in God had remained the secret behind the successes recorded by his administration and encouraged lawmakers to continue acknowledging God in all their endeavours.

The governor further charged members of the Assembly to intensify efforts at communicating government policies, programmes and achievements to the grassroots.

He described legislators as the vital link between government and the people, noting that through constituency engagements, town hall meetings and stakeholder consultations, lawmakers could help deepen public understanding of government initiatives while drawing attention to the needs of their constituents.

According to him, development projects are spread across all parts of the state under his administration’s broad-based budgeting framework, which allows legislators to contribute to identifying and addressing critical needs within their constituencies.

He urged the lawmakers to continue supporting efforts aimed at ensuring inclusive development across Delta State.

Oborevwori also expressed appreciation to former governors James Ibori, Emmanuel Uduaghan and Ifeanyi Okowa as well as other political leaders and stakeholders for their continued support.

He described their continued backing as a source of encouragement and prayed for God’s blessings and strength upon them.

Earlier, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, Hon. Guwor, said that the thanksgiving service was organised to appreciate God for His faithfulness and guidance since the inauguration of the 8th Assembly on June 13, 2023.

Guwor noted that the successes recorded by the Assembly over the past three years were made possible through God’s grace, wisdom and unity among members.

He said the Legislature had remained committed to its constitutional mandate through purposeful lawmaking, effective oversight and stakeholder engagement, resulting in the passage of several bills and resolutions aimed at promoting good governance, economic growth and the welfare of citizens.

The Speaker also commended the cordial relationship among the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, describing it as a major factor behind the stability and progress of Delta State.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for his commitment to development and support for the Legislature, noting that the partnership between both arms had contributed significantly to the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

In his sermon titled, “Wisdom for Excellent Service,” the Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 34, Asaba, Pastor John Oyomah, emphasized that leadership positions are divinely ordained and attained according to God’s timing.

The cleric congratulated Governor Oborevwori and other political office holders for what he described as God’s grace upon their administration. He commended the governor for ongoing infrastructural development across the state, particularly road projects, adding that the achievements being recorded were evidence of God’s favour and wisdom at work.

Dignitaries in attendance included the wife of the Governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori; wife of the Deputy Governor, Lady Catherine Onyeme; Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Hon. Peter Akpe; former governors James Ibori and Ifeanyi Okowa; former Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro; APC State Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka; Senators Joel-Onowakpo Thomas and Ede Dafinone.