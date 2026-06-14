Police, Others Performing ‘Magic’ to Track Criminals Without National Database, Says Defence Minister

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), has lamented the absence of a national database, describing the efforts of security agencies, including the Nigerian Police Force, to track and apprehend criminals without such a system as akin to performing “magic”.

According to the minister, the lack of a centralized database for storing and accessing citizens’ information continued to undermine investigations and intelligence gathering, making it significantly more difficult for law enforcement agencies to identify suspects and tackle criminal activity Defence effectively.

Musa made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at the Nigerian People’s Strategic Conference and Defence Exhibition 2026, themed, “Building a Modern Security Ecosystem: Integrating Private Sector Capacity into Nigeria’s National Security Architecture.”

Highlighting the challenges confronting security agencies, the defence minister stressed the critical importance of timely information and public cooperation in combating crime.

“Security agencies are not magicians. Without timely information and public support, it becomes extremely difficult to prevent criminal activities.

“The threats we face today are increasingly organised, adaptive and technology-driven. ” Criminal networks utilise sophisticated communication systems, financial channels and propaganda platforms to sustain their operations.

“In some cases, they exploit poverty, unemployment, weak governance structures and community grievances. In other cases, they deliberately target schools, farms, highways, markets and public institutions to create fear and undermine public confidence.”

Musa further noted that many security challenges persist because criminal activity often thrives on local collaboration and on the reluctance of community members to report suspicious behavior.

“We have seen instances where public infrastructure such as solar-powered streetlights, railway facilities and public utilities are vandalised or stolen. These crimes are often committed in communities where people witness suspicious activities but fail to report them,” he said.

The minister also emphasised that evolving security threats required a departure from the traditional approach in which the government alone was expected to provide all solutions. He argued that the private sector had a vital role to play in strengthening national security.

“Across the world, private security companies, technology firms, logistics providers, cybersecurity organisations and defence industry partners contribute significantly to national resilience. They support intelligence gathering, infrastructure protection, surveillance systems, cybersecurity operations, emergency response capabilities, and technology development.”

He added that Nigeria must adopt a similar approach through a structured and properly regulated framework for public-private security partnerships.

“Such partnerships must be lawful, accountable, intelligence-driven and nationally coordinated. They must strengthen—not weaken—national security institutions,” he said.

Earlier, the conference convener, Dr Charles Awuzie, welcomed participants and expressed confidence in the country’s ability to overcome its security challenges through collective action.

He said: “We believe that insecurity cannot be stronger than the determination of Nigerians to secure their future.

“This conference was conceived to create a platform where government, industry, communities, technology innovators, defence institutions, investors and citizens can come together to discuss practical solutions for building a modern, coordinated, lawful and effective security ecosystem.”