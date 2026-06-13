Skales, Odumodublvck, Shoday, Skales, Mavo Feature  in Ronaldinho’s Debut Album

Tosin Clegg

Barcelona FC and Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho this week made headline with the official release of his debut album, Camisa 10, which features an impressive lineup of 44 artists from 18 countries.

Having it out just before the World Cup might seem like a good strategy especially considering his record breaking career as an athlete..

The project was officially released under his newly launched record label, Tu Música. Its title serves as a tribute to the legendary No. 10 jersey that became an enduring symbol of Ronaldinho’s remarkable career with FC Barcelona and the Brazilian national team.

Presented as a two-volume body of work, the album explores a rich blend of musical styles including dancehall, reggaeton, Latin pop, Afrobeats, regional Mexican music, and contemporary urban sounds.

The diverse tracklist reflects the global appeal, cultural influence, and boundary-crossing legacy that established Ronaldinho as one of football’s most celebrated and universally admired icons.

Excited about the project, Ronaldinho wrote on his Instagram page: “The NUMBER 10 SHIRT is now available on all platforms! So happy to launch Tu Música’s first global music project and share this moment with so many talented artists. Thank you to everyone who was part of this journey.. Enjoy, share, and turn up the volume!”

The album also boasts collaborations with global music heavyweights such as Pitbull, Justin Quiles, Luis R. Conriquez, Lenny Tavarez, Lenin Ramírez, Micro TDH, Yng Lvcas, Nanpa Básico, Jonas Blue, Dalex, Jon Z, and Fariana.