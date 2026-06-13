Nigeria May Face Spike in TB Cases Due to Stock Out of Drugs, Diagnostics, Says NEPWHAN

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Thousands of patients battling tuberculosis in the country currently face severe threat to life following the non availability of commodities for treatment and diagnostics of the disease.

With Nigeria carrying one of the highest TB burdens globally, the current shortage of TB medicines, diagnostics and related commodities present a major public health emergency that threatens the lives of thousands of Nigerians, particularly those living with HIV among whom are also affected by TB.

The alarm was raised on Thursday by the Network of People Living With HOV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN)

The National Coordinator of NEPWHAN, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said that data as at the end of the first quarter this year showed that 64. 2 per cent of monitored facilities reported stock-outs of at least one essential TB commodity, especially

TB medicines, diagnostics, and related commodities

“NEPWHAN expresses deep concern and outrage over the ongoing stock-out of critical

TB commodities across the country and the continued failure of government to adequately finance programmes, procure essential TB commodities and fullfil its counterpart funding commitments to the national TB response,” he said

Ibrahim said that out the 43 per cent (921) of patients interviewed by NEPWHAN said they were being asked to return at essential TB commodities across monitored health facilities.

He also said that 52.2 per cent of facilities reported shortages of GeneXpert cartridges and sputum collection materials.

The national coordinator said that the findings of the group also showed that TB commodity shortage is already affecting service delivery and patient outcomes.

“For people living with HIV who remain at significantly higher risk of developing TB interruptions in TB diagnosis and treatment, substantially increase morbidity and mortality while undermining national HIV epidemic control efforts

Ibrahim said that NEPWHAN is calling on federal government to immediately declare the TB commodity stock-out situation a public health priority and emergency requiring urgent intervention.

The group also demanded the release of adequate funds without delay for the procurement and distribution of essential TB medicines, diagnostics, laboratory commodities, and other critical supplies.

In addition, NEPWHAN urged government to fulfill all outstanding counterpart funding commitments to TB programmes and establish sustainable domestic financing mechanisms for TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care.

It said that government should strengthen procurement and supply chain systems to prevent future stock-outs and ensure uninterrupted access to life-saving TB services nationwide.

On his part, representative of the AIDS Health Foundation, Steven Aborishade, advocated for the creation of Special Fund TB so as to avoid reversal of previous gains achieved by Nigeria in arresting the spread of HIV and Tuberculosis.