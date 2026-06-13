I Will Strengthen LG, Rural Security, Devt in Abia, Says PDP Guber Candidate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State for the 2027 general elections, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has outlined his agenda for the state.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Dr. Anosike said, ”Our administration will establish the Abia Rural Development Agency (ARDA), a specialised agency dedicated to driving integrated rural development across the state. ARDA will coordinate and implement strategic interventions in rural road construction, rural electrification, potable water supply, market development, agro-processing zones, and other critical infrastructure required to unlock the economic potential of our rural communities.”

According to him, ”we recognise that meaningful rural development cannot take place in an atmosphere of insecurity. No investor will establish a business where lives and property are unsafe. No farmer will cultivate large-scale farms if there is fear of kidnapping, banditry, theft, or violent crime. No community can prosper when its people live in fear.

”For this reason, our rural development agenda will be driven by a comprehensive rural security strategy designed to restore confidence, protect lives and property, and create a safe environment for economic activities to flourish across the 17 local government areas of Abia State,” he stated.

On security as the foundation for development, Anosike said

”Our administration will work closely with security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, vigilante groups, and local governments to strengthen community-based security architecture throughout the state. The state’s Abia State Homeland Security will become more effective.

”We will support the deployment of modern security technology, including surveillance systems, communication equipment, intelligence gathering mechanisms, and rapid-response structures to improve security across rural communities.

”Special attention will be given to communities affected by criminal activities, illegal camps, kidnapping routes, and other security threats that have hindered farming, trade, and investment.

”Our goal is simple: every Abia community must be safe for residents, farmers, traders, students, workers, and investors.

”We believe that once security is guaranteed, development will naturally follow. Farms will return to full production, businesses will expand, markets will thrive, investments will increase, and young people will find opportunities within their communities instead of migrating elsewhere,” he explained.

Anosike said that as a deliberate policy his government will ensure the construction and rehabilitation of at least one major rural road in each of the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State every year, creating a network of accessible roads that connect farms to markets, communities to opportunities, and people to essential services.

He said, “We cannot build a prosperous Abia if prosperity stops at Aba and Umuahia. The real Abia lives in our villages, farms, markets, and communities. That is where our government will go.”

He continued, ”For too long, rural communities in Abia have been treated as spectators in development while urban centres receive disproportionate attention. A child in Arochukwu deserves the same opportunities as a child in Umuahia. A farmer in Umunneochi deserves the same access roads as a trader in Aba. Under our administration, development will no longer have an urban bias.”

On functional and democratic local government system, the PDP governorship candidate said, ”Our administration will go beyond mere compliance with federal laws and judicial pronouncements on local government autonomy. We will build a local government system that is effective, accountable, transparent, and responsive to the aspirations of the people.

”We believe governance delivers its greatest impact when it is brought closer to the people. Consequently, Abia State will operate a democratically elected, financially responsible, and fully functional local government system that empowers communities to identify their development priorities and actively participate in governance.

”Local governments will no longer be treated as administrative appendages of the state government. Rather, they will be repositioned as genuine engines of grassroots development, service delivery, rural security coordination, and community empowerment.”

He said that the state under his administration will bring development to every community, stressing, ”Our vision is to create a governance structure that encourages meaningful rural participation in government and decision-making.

”By strengthening local institutions and ensuring that resources allocated to local governments are used strictly for the benefit of the people, we will accelerate development across all 17 local government areas of Abia State.

”A major pillar of this policy is our unwavering commitment to rural development. We recognise that Abia’s future prosperity cannot be achieved if development remains concentrated in Aba, Umuahia, and a few urban centres.

”Therefore, our administration will embark on an aggressive rural infrastructure development programme focusing on:

”Construction and rehabilitation of rural roads, expansion of rural electrification projects, provision of clean and safe water, development and modernisation of rural markets, establishment of agro-processing and industrial clusters and expansion of healthcare and educational infrastructure,”

According to him, ”Our objective is to ensure that every community in Abia State is connected by reliable and motorable roads that facilitate the movement of people, goods, and services. Improved connectivity will stimulate commerce, attract investment, reduce transportation costs, and enhance access to healthcare, education, and other social services,” he said.