2027: Tinubu Will Sweep North With Bigger Margins, Matawalle Declares

.Says Renewed Hope Agenda yielding results in security, infrastructure, agriculture

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has projected that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure the North-west and Northern votes in the 2027 presidential election with margins higher than those recorded in previous polls.

In a press statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, Matawalle said the President remained “politically strong across the North-west and deserves much of the support from North than anywhere and well-positioned for victory in the 2027 presidential election.”

The minister dismissed what he described as propaganda, misinformation and politically motivated attacks by opposition elements, insisting such moves would not distract the administration from delivering on its mandate.

“No amount of propaganda, misinformation, or politically motivated attacks by opposition elements would distract the President from delivering on his mandate to Nigerians,” he stated.

Matawalle accused some opposition groups, particularly in the North-west, of spreading false narratives and exaggerating security challenges to undermine the Tinubu government. “The opposition is uncomfortable with the visible progress being recorded in the fight against insecurity and the ongoing developmental strides across the country,” he said.

He further alleged that critics were focusing on isolated incidents rather than overall gains. “Rather than acknowledge the sacrifices of our security personnel and the gains being made, they focus solely on isolated incidents in an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear and political instability,” the minister added.

Commending the Armed Forces and other security agencies, Matawalle noted that many personnel had “paid the ultimate price in the service of the nation” while defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity. He said their commitment had enabled the administration to record measurable progress.

On security strategy, the minister said the Tinubu administration had adopted a more coordinated and intelligence-driven approach, especially in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Kebbi.

According to him, the approach had led to “the neutralisation of several notorious bandit leaders and the destruction of criminal enclaves,” while also restoring relative peace to allow residents return to farming and economic activities.

Matawalle also pointed to improvements in the North-east against insurgency and efforts to reduce communal and criminal violence in parts of the North-central. He argued that the results validated the President’s security blueprint.

Turning to development, the minister said the “Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yielding positive results across critical sectors. From security and infrastructure to agriculture, social investment and economic reforms, Nigerians are beginning to witness the impact of purposeful leadership which will certainly outlive this administration,” he declared.

He listed road rehabilitation, rail and energy investments, agricultural value chain support, food security interventions, and youth/women empowerment programmes as key projects benefiting Northern Nigeria. He added that the administration’s commitment to education, local industries and economic opportunities was receiving “positive responses from citizens across the region.”

Concluding, Matawalle expressed confidence that the administration’s achievements would resonate with voters ahead of 2027. “The people of the region understand the efforts being made to improve their security, livelihoods and overall well-being. They are witnessing the results firsthand. So, no amount of propaganda or blackmail can erase the achievements of this administration… As the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda continue to unfold positively, we are confident that Nigerians will overwhelmingly support President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027,” he stated, while urging political actors to place national interest above partisan considerations.