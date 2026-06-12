TETFund Awards N7.5bn Research Grants to 174 Teams, As FUT Minna Tops 2025 NRF Cycle

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund has awarded N7.5 billion in grants to 174 research teams under the 2025 National Research Fund Grant Cycle, following a rigorous screening and selection process.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary said the competitive process involved concept note evaluation, full proposal review, and physical oral defence in Abuja before final selection.

He said the research covers national priority areas including, “Health and Social Welfare; Agriculture and Food Security; Sustainable use of Natural Resources and Terrestrial Ecosystems and Science and Engineering.

Others are, Power and Energy; Blue Economy; Innovation and Technology in National Defence; Clean and Affordable Energy; Education and Human Capital; Gender, Equity and Social Inclusion; and Conflict, Defence and Security.

“Federal University of Technology, Minna led with 18 grants, followed by FUTO, Owerri with 11, ABU, Zaria – 10, UNILORIN – 8, BUK – 7; UNIZIK, Awka – 7 – UNIJOS – 6, UI – 5; UNILAG – 5; and UDUSOK – 5.

“New institutions winning grants include Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia; Federal University of Environment & Technology, Koroma Saakpenwa; and Federal University of Technology & Environmental Sciences, Iyin-Ekiti.

State-owned winners include ESUT Enugu; EKSU Ado-Ekiti; KWASU Malete; ADSU Mubi; RSU Nkpolu-Oroworukwo; and SSU Sokoto” he said.

Polytechnics awarded include, Federal Poly Ilaro, Bida, Nekede, Moguno, Ile-Oluji, Bauchi; Ramat Poly Maiduguri; YABATECH; Kaduna Poly; and Umaru Ali Shinkafi Poly, Sokoto.

Colleges of Education are, COE Katsina; Osun State COE Ilesa; and Isa Kaita COE Dutsin-Ma.

The Executive Secretary congratulated successful teams and announced that the 2026 NRF Grant Cycle process will commence soon, even as he urged scholars and researchers to submit concept notes for the next round.

“This award marks the end of the selection process for the 2025 NRF grant cycle,” he said.