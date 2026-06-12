Nigeria Exceeds OPEC Quota as Crude, Condensate Output Reaches 11-month High

• Forcados, Bonny boost production, scheduled turnaround completed

•NNPC, security agencies tighten noose on vandals along northern pipeline corridor

•Oil firm says 24 attacks recorded in 2025 and HI 2026

•Three suspected pipeline vandals arrested in FCT

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





Nigeria’s oil and condensate production rose to an 11-month high in May, with crude output surpassing the country’s 1.5 million barrels per day production quota under the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a development that could boost government revenues and strengthen Forex earnings.

The country’s crude oil production averaged 1.53 million barrels per day of crude oil and 170,446 bpd of condensates, bringing the total combined production to 1.70 bpd and consolidating Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest oil producer.

Data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) indicated that the average crude oil production recorded during the month of under consideration represented a 102 per cent of Nigeria’s 1.5 million bpd of production quota allocated by OPEC.

The rise in output is significant because oil remains Nigeria’s largest source of export earnings and a major contributor to government revenue. Higher production means more barrels available for export, potentially increasing dollar inflows and improving the country’s fiscal position, especially if international oil prices remain supportive at around $100 per barrel.

Besides, meeting the OPEC quota signals continued recovery in Nigeria’s oil sector following years of production disruptions caused by crude theft, pipeline vandalism and underinvestment, although sustaining the momentum remains a challenge. It may also reduce the Dangote Refinery’s dependence on crude imports.

According to the NUPRC data, production performance during the review period remained robust, with combined crude oil and condensate output ranging between a low of 1.51 million bpd and a peak of 1.86 million bpd.

The May 2026 production figures represented the highest recorded by Nigeria since July 2025 when output surged to 1.712 million bpd.

In strict crude oil terms (excluding condensates), the NUPRC figures showed that the 1.53 million bpd recorded in May 2026 represented the highest Nigeria has witnessed since January 2025 when crude oil production hit 1.538 million bpd. The latest crude oil production statistics thus represents a 15-month high.

Similarly, on a month-on-month basis, production rose by 2.77 per cent in May 2026 as against 1.48 million bpd in April.

In the same vein, the broader production trend over the last five months remained positive. Combined crude oil and condensate output increased from 1.48 million bpd in February to 1.54 million bpd in March, 1.66 million bpd in April, and then 1.7 million bpd in May, underscoring sustained growth in Nigeria’s hydrocarbon production levels.

Among production streams, Bonny Terminal led the pack with a total blend of 293,870 bpd, closely followed by Forcados Terminal at 289,900 bpd. Qua Iboe ranked third with 173,360 bpd, while Escravos Oil Terminal contributed 135,470 bpd.

Also, Odudu (Amenam Blend) completed the top five production streams, accounting for 63,250 bpd during the month under review.

According to the upstream commission, the rise in production was attributable to a sustained positive momentum as operations remained stable throughout the reporting period with no significant pipeline or facility outages recorded.

Additionally, all previously scheduled turnaround maintenance activities, the commission said, had been successfully completed, contributing to improved operational reliability and production efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and a horde of security agencies operating in the country have moved to end the incessant vandalism and theft around the country’s Northern pipeline corridor.

Under the Industry Wide Security Architecture (IWSA), it stated that the Nigerian Pipelines & Storage Company (NPSC) in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Special Prosecution Team (SPT), the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, the Nigerian Army and other security stakeholders, have conducted a joint inspection of a vandalised section of the NPSC crude oil pipeline at Pai Community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, Abuja.

The high-level inspection, according to a statement signed by the NNPC spokesman, Andy Odeh, was undertaken to assess the extent of damage to critical national assets, advance ongoing investigations, and reinforce coordinated efforts to combat economic sabotage and safeguard Nigeria’s strategic energy infrastructure.

The visit followed the arrest of three suspected pipeline vandals in the Piri and Pai communities through a joint operation involving the ONSA Special Prosecution Team, the FCT Police Command, as well as the NNPC’s IWSA.

NPSC, a subsidiary of NNPC, owns more than 5,000 km of crude oil and petroleum products pipeline network. Pipeline theft across NPSC’s network, the NNPC said, has been on the increase since 2024.

According to the national oil company, well-equipped criminals disguising as “NNPC/Federal Government Taskforce for Recovery of Abandoned Pipelines” connive with locals to dig out and steal the pipelines.

“In 2025, a total of 19 cases were reported with about 9km pipeline section stolen along Enugu-Makurdi-Yola and between Piri & Izom along Warri – Kaduna pipeline corridors. So far in 2026, five cases were reported at Piri-Kwali & Gwagwalada, along Warri-Kaduna crude oil pipeline segment and at Badanga, along Jos-Gombe pipeline corridor,” the statement said.

Speaking during the visit, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Bayo Ojulari, represented by the Chief Interface Officer of the company, Dahiru Sani-Gwarzo, described the arrests as an important step in a broader effort to dismantle the criminal networks responsible for attacks on the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure.

“The industry-wide security architecture has been actively pursuing criminal elements involved in the sabotage of our energy infrastructure. Those apprehended are only a small part of a larger network. Our focus remains on identifying and bringing to justice the masterminds and sponsors behind these criminal activities.

“Beyond the significant economic losses they cause, such acts undermine national development, energy security and investor confidence. We will continue to work closely with our security partners to ensure these crimes are decisively addressed,” he said.

In his comments, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Sanusi, stated that the operation demonstrated the resolve of security agencies to protect critical national infrastructure and dismantle criminal syndicates involved in pipeline vandalism.

He disclosed that the suspects were apprehended following intensive intelligence gathering, surveillance operations and targeted patrols after reports of interference with sections of the pipeline.

According to him, investigations have already generated valuable leads regarding the sponsors and receivers of the vandalised materials, adding that all individuals connected to the crime would be identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Also speaking, the Director of Energy Security at ONSA, Mr. Goodluck Ebelo, called on Nigerians to support security agencies with timely and credible information that could assist in preventing pipeline vandalism and other acts of economic sabotage.

He emphasised that public vigilance and cooperation remain critical to the protection of national assets and strengthening of Nigeria’s energy security.

A representative of the Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. J.O. Ajongbo reaffirmed the military’s commitment to working with NNPC and other security agencies to safeguard oil and gas infrastructure across the country.

Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Sesi Whingan, also pledged continued legislative support to strengthen deterrence against pipeline vandalism through enhanced legal and regulatory activities.