Tinubu’s Bold Reforms Already Yielding Positive Results, Securing Nigeria’s Future, Says Governor Inuwa Yahaya

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





The governor of Gombe State and secretary of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has mounted a strong defence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, declaring the administration’s bold policy decisions are already laying the foundation for national recovery despite prevailing economic challenges.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya spoke at the opening of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ Retreat in Abuja Wednesday, where political leaders, grassroots mobilizers, civic engagement advocates and party faithful gathered to strategise on deepening public engagement with the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) is a nationwide civic engagement movement dedicated to bridging the gap between government reforms and citizen understanding across Nigeria.

Addressing participants at the retreat, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described President Tinubu as a courageous and visionary leader who chose to confront Nigeria’s long-standing structural and economic problems instead of postponing difficult decisions for political convenience.

“Mr. President has undertaken bold reforms that many leaders before him avoided. These reforms have been difficult, requiring great sacrifice. But they are already bearing fruits in the form of a more disciplined fiscal environment, renewed investor confidence and the steady rebuilding of our national institutions.”

He maintained that although the reforms may come with short-term pains, they remain necessary steps towards rescuing Nigeria from years of economic distortions, unsustainable spending patterns and systemic inefficiencies that hindered national growth and development.

The governor also warned against deliberate and coordinated campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting the administration and undermining public confidence in the achievements recorded under President Tinubu.

“We must never allow the opposition to define the narrative.

Our job is to meet falsehood with facts, despair with data and cynicism with the undeniable evidence of progress.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya urged the RHA members to intensify grassroots engagement and aggressively communicate the achievements and long-term objectives of the Tinubu administration across communities nationwide.

According to him, many Nigerians are yet to fully appreciate the strategic vision behind the ongoing reforms and the long-term benefits they are designed to deliver for future generations.

He stressed that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors would play a pivotal role in shaping public engagement ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing mobilization as critical to sustaining the administration’s political momentum and consolidating support nationwide.

“Nigeria is in a race against time as the 2027 general election is fast approaching. Mobilization is the engine that will power our Renewed Hope Agenda to victory and beyond.”

The Gombe governor explained the retreat was conceived as a strategic platform for data-driven political planning, voter engagement and practical mobilization rather than a routine political gathering dominated by speeches and slogans.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the RHA as a strategic political force that would serve as the “engine room” of the Renewed Hope movement as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

Declaring the retreat open, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, charged the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to remain focused, disciplined and constructive in their engagements with Nigerians, stressing the movement represents a strategic national mission to communicate the successes of the Tinubu administration and reconnect citizens with the objectives of governance.

Professor Yilwatda said the Renewed Hope Ambassadors must take responsibility for presenting government policies, reforms and achievements truthfully, clearly and in language that ordinary Nigerians can easily understand and relate with.

According to him, President Tinubu’s bold reforms and strategic investments in critical sectors are laying the groundwork for long-term national prosperity, and it is the duty of party loyalists and grassroots mobilizers to ensure that citizens are properly informed rather than misled by opposition narratives and misinformation.

Also speaking at the retreat, the Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, echoed the need for aggressive grassroots mobilization, insisting that political victory requires organization, structure and sustained engagement with the people.

“We must organize to win and not merely hope to win,” Governor Uzodinma stated.

He said President Tinubu and the APC possess the credentials, credibility and verifiable achievements needed to convince Nigerians and secure renewed public trust ahead of the next general elections.

Governor Uzodinma urged members of the movement to take the Renewed Hope message to every corner of the country, including all the 774 local government areas, wards and polling units nationwide.

According to him, the responsibility of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors goes beyond political campaigning to building a deeper connection between government policies and the everyday realities of Nigerians through continuous engagement, education and feedback from the grassroots.

The retreat is expected to produce communication frameworks, mobilization strategies and grassroots engagement plans aimed at strengthening public support for President Tinubu’s reform agenda and consolidating the APC’s structures nationwide.