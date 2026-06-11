Abbas Names Agbedi As House Minority Leader

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Thursday announced a member representing Ekeremo/Sagbama federal constituency in Bayelsa State, Frederick Agbedi, as the Minority Leader.

The aspiration of the member representing Ideato north/Ideato south federal constituency in Imo State and to lead the minority caucus of the House of Representatives came to a halt on Wednesday when the green chamber barred first-term lawmakers from holding principal offices.

Last week, some opposition lawmakers nominated Ikenga Ugochiyere for the minority leader’s position to succeed Kingsley Chinda, lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor federal constituency, who vacated the role after emerging as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Rivers State.

However, during the plenary last Thursday, Deputy Spokesperson of the House and a member of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Philip Agbese, denied endorsing the Action Peoples Party (APP) lawmaker to lead the minority caucus.

He alleged that his signature was forged on the document nominating Ugochinyere for the role.

But Ugochinyere dismissed his claim as an “outrageous lie” and subsequently released a video to back his claim that Agbese signed the document endorsing him for the position of minority leader.

Speaking during plenary, Abbas named Agbedi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member as the leader of the minority.

However, the Speaker said the emergence of Agbedi as Minority Leader was a unanimous decision by the members of the minority caucus.

In their letter read by the Speaker, the caucus said they were appointing Agbedi who is one of the most experienced members in the House by consensus to occupy the position.

Other members of the minority leadership announced by the Speaker included: Manu Soro (APM, Bauchi) as Minority Whip and Hon. Abdulsamad Dasuki (ADC, Sokoto) as Deputy Minority Leader.

Hon. George Ozodinobi who has acted as the Minority Leader since the exit of Chinda returned to his position as Deputy Minority Whip

The Speaker said with the announcement, the body of principal officers of the House is now complete.

Abbas stated that the leadership of the House would work with them to advance the course of the House and to effectively implement the House legislative agenda.