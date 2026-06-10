  • Tuesday, 9th June, 2026

AIICO Insurance Shareholders Approve 12 kobo Dividends

Business | 1 minute ago

Ebere Nwoji

AIICO Insurance Shareholders have  approved payment of 12 kobo dividends per share, amounting to N4.39 billion to investors of  the company.

The shareholders passed the resolution at the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the company held in Lagos.

The shareholders said with the payment of such dividend at this critical time, AIICO Insurance has reinforced its position as a leading player among  Nigeria’s insurance and financial services providers.

They said it also marked a significant evolution in the company’s governance structure. The meeting appointed three accomplished professionals to the AIICO  board as non-executive directors.

Commenting on the outcomes of the meeting, AIICO Managing Director, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, stated: “We are grateful to our shareholders and investors for their continued confidence and support. Their trust remains a strong validation of our strategic direction and the progress we are making as a business. The strengthening of our board reflects our deliberate commitment to robust governance, disciplined oversight, and long-term value creation. With the depth of experience and diversity now represented at the board level, we are well-positioned to enhance the quality of our decision-making and sustain our leadership in the market.

He said as AIICO continued to evolve as a financial services group, it would remain focused on building a resilient, forward-looking institution that consistently delivers sustainable value to all stakeholders.

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