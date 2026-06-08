Itemuagbor Hails Okphebolo as Edo Proves Nigeria Safe for Sports

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okphebolo, has been praised for providing the enabling environment that ensured the successful organisation of the 11th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, held penultimate Saturday in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area.

Mike Itemuagbor, Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the race, said in a statement that flawless security arrangements were critical to delivering another hitch-free edition.

He stressed that without the backing of the Edo State government, securing the hilly and rustic town of Okpekpe for the event, it would have been impossible.

“I really want to appreciate the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okphebolo, for ensuring, like his predecessors, that we had another edition of the race without any security hitch or incident,” Itemuagbor said.

He noted that fears had been raised before the race about potential security challenges, but the governor’s proactive measures reassured organisers and participants alike.

Security, he added, is as vital as logistics, sponsorship and athlete preparation in staging an international race that draws global attention.

“When the eyes of the athletics world are on Nigeria, any lapse in security could overshadow the achievements of the athletes and the organisational strides made. It is not just about protecting runners and spectators; it is about safeguarding Nigeria’s reputation as a safe destination for international sporting events,” he said.

The Okpekpe race, first staged in 2013, is Nigeria nay West Africa’s first World Athletics Label road race and has grown into a fixture on the global calendar.

This year’s edition attracted more than 2000 elite and mass runners from over a dozen countries, according to organisers.

Ethiopian duo Mamo Lema (29:37) and Silnat Bitwe (4:18) emerged champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively, adding another chapter to the event’s growing prestige.

Itemuagbor said the Edo State government has once again demonstrated that Nigeria is not the bleak picture often painted.

“The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race is a testimony that Nigeria is largely safe for business. Our guests from across the globe who come every year for the race are living proof of that. Nobody will be interested in coming to an unsafe environment, and this shows Nigeria is not as bad as it is being portrayed,” he said.

Nigeria has faced security challenges in recent years, including insurgency in the northeast and banditry in parts of the northwest, but the hitch-free staging of the Okpekpe race was seen by organisers as evidence that international sporting events can be held safely with proper planning and government support.

By ensuring robust security, the Edo State government not only protected lives but also safeguarded the integrity of the competition, the confidence of sponsors and the trust of international athletics bodies.

For Nigeria, the race stands as a symbol of resilience and a reminder that global sporting events can thrive on its soil.