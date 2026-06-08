CMS Grammar School Marks 167 Years of Educational Excellence

Nigeria’s oldest secondary school, CMS Grammar School, Lagos, has celebrated its 167th anniversary, bringing together alumni, education stakeholders, and members of the Old Grammarians Society from within and outside the country.

The anniversary, held on Saturday, June 6, featured an annual lecture and thanksgiving service organised by the Old Grammarians Society.

Delivering an exhortation titled, “The Secret of Africa Rising,” Pastor Olubi Johnson stressed the importance of transformative education and a supportive learning environment in driving Africa’s future development.

“It’s not just an academic institution. It was an institution that God himself in his sovereignty founded to give Africa a chance, so to speak,” Pastor Johnson said.

He noted that despite historical challenges faced by the continent, including slavery and colonial exploitation, education remains a key driver of progress.

“These men who wrote the school song said Africa will surely rise at a time in history where it didn’t seem possible,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Old Grammarians Society, Mr. Olalekan Ogunbanwo, urged alumni to continue upholding the values that have distinguished the school for more than a century and a half.

In his words: “As members of this respected body, we should take pride in our alma mater’s accomplishments and remain committed to preserving and advancing its tradition of excellence.”

Alumni who attended the celebration described the annual gathering as an opportunity to reconnect, celebrate shared experiences, and encourage one another in their respective fields.

Founded on June 6, 1859, by Reverend Babington Macaulay, CMS Grammar School is widely regarded as a pioneer institution in Nigeria’s education sector. Over the years, it has produced generations of distinguished alumni who have made significant contributions to public service, business, academia, and other sectors of national life.

The anniversary celebration concluded with a renewed commitment by alumni and stakeholders to preserve the institution’s heritage and continue promoting excellence in education.