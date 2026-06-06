Police Dismiss Alleged Kidnapping at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed reports of an alleged kidnapping at Phase 1 Primary School, Gbagalape, Abuja, describing the incident as a false alarm following a thorough investigation and search operation.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Command disclosed that officers attached to the Nyanya Division received a distress call at about 10:30 a.m. on 4 June 2026, reporting an ongoing kidnapping incident at the school.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Nyanya Division immediately deployed officers and surveillance teams to the scene to assess the situation and ensure the safety of pupils, staff and residents in the area.

Preliminary findings revealed that panic erupted after some pupils suddenly began shouting “kidnappers” and running out of the school premises.

The commotion quickly spread fear among teachers and members of the surrounding community, prompting an emergency response by security personnel.

The police subsequently secured and cordoned off the school premises before conducting a comprehensive search of the area.

According to the Command, extensive searches and interviews with individuals within and around the school failed to establish any evidence of a kidnapping. No suspect was sighted and no victim was identified during the operation.

As part of the response, officers also carried out patrols and searches of surrounding hills, boundary areas and adjoining locations, while nearby schools were visited as a precautionary measure to reassure residents and strengthen security.

The Command urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety within communities.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, also encouraged residents of the Federal Capital Territory to promptly report suspicious activities and emergencies to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the kidnapping scare has prompted several private schools in neighbouring communities in Nasarawa State to shut down abruptly and send pupils home until Monday.

Some school administrators said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent a recurrence of the Oriire incident and to reassure parents amid heightened security concerns.

In a circular posted on its Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) platform, Innovative Heritage Academy advised parents to keep their children at home until Monday.

“Good afternoon, dear parents.

Trust you and your families are doing well. The Lord will continue to protect and keep us from all evil, in Jesus’ name.

Due to the tension on the ground, it is advisable to keep our wards at home until Monday. Let us continue praying for our nation. The Lord will grant us peace by all means, in Jesus’ name.”