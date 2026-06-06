HYPREP Reaffirms Commitment to Full Implementation of Ogoni Cleanup

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reaffirmed its commitment to best practices and full implementation of the Ogoni cleanup, as recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

In his message to mark the World Environment Day 2026, Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, pledged to advance HYPREP’s ambition for citizen-led sustainable climate action in the Niger Delta.

He said, “As this year’s global campaign highlights the urgent signals our Earth is sending and calls for immediate, accelerated action to address climate change and environmental degradation.

“For HYPREP, this day holds profound significance as we continue our mandate to restore the integrity of Ogoniland’s socio-ecological landscape and revitalise communities affected by decades of hydrocarbon pollution.

“Our ongoing shoreline cleanup, mangrove restoration, remediation of polluted soil and groundwater, provision of potable water, livelihood support initiatives, health interventions, and the Ogoni Power Project are direct responses to the call for environmental healing and sustainable development.”

He stated that the restored mangroves are sequestering large quantities of carbon, thereby helping mitigate global climate change. “These carbon assets are being positioned to secure carbon credits, ensuring long-term funding for the communities to continue conserving the restored mangrove.”

Prof. Zabbey also noted that thousands of Ogoni youths and women are directly employed as mangrove planters, nursery operators, and environmental shoreline monitors, known as Mangrove Vanguards, who are helping to protect restored zones from re-pollution and to eliminate the threat of artisanal refining, in addition to our continued engagement with ex-artisanal refiners.

“The project has secured collective community ownership, with local surveillance teams and traditional rulers actively co-managing the newly restored shorelines and facilities built in their respective communities to prevent vandalism.”

He further reaffirmed, “HYPREP commitment to accelerate remediation actions, working alongside our technical partners and local stakeholders to ensure the highest standards of environmental remediation across impacted communities.

“We would also continue to empower communities through robust investment in sustainable livelihood programmes, including agricultural support and vocational training, to ensure the economic resilience of the people.”

He assured that the agency will continue to engage the youth and local populations through established environmental clubs in schools and grassroots sensitisation campaigns to foster a culture of conservation, even as the Ogoni wetlands have been designated as a Ramsar Site of international importance by the Secretariat of the Convention on Wetlands.

Zabbey expressed the belief that environmental restoration is not just a regulatory obligation; but a fundamental duty to the present and future generations, adding that “we will ensure the Ogoni cleanup project achieves this”.

The HYPREP boss however, called on all stakeholders, community leaders, the people of the Niger Delta, and the international community to partner with HYPREP to restore and safeguard the shared environment.

He added that “HYPREP remains resolute in its mission and inspired, particularly by the sustained community support for bringing lasting environmental restoration to Ogoniland and its environs, ensuring that the Ogoni people live in a safe, healthy, and economically vibrant environment.”