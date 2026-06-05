UNIOSUN Biotech Student Secures International Research Grant for Lassa Fever Detection Innovation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





A 400-level Biotechnology student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Philip Ayomide Ogundele, has secured an international research grant worth 950 US dollars from Sigma Xi – The Scientific Research Honor Society for an innovative project aimed at improving Lassa fever detection and surveillance.

According to a statement issued by the University Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, the grant was awarded to support Ogundele’s research proposal titled, “Wearable Biosensor Prototype for the Detection and Surveillance of Lassa Fever Infection in Low-Resource Settings.”

The project is designed to explore innovative approaches to disease monitoring and early detection, particularly in resource-constrained environments where access to healthcare facilities and diagnostic tools remains limited.

The development marks another milestone for the university in its efforts to promote research, innovation and global academic engagement among students.

Sigma Xi Grants-in-Aid of Research (GIAR), established in 1922, is an internationally recognised programme that supports undergraduate and postgraduate students in conducting scientific research and advancing innovative ideas with societal relevance.

Reacting to the achievement, the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, described the award as a reflection of the institution’s commitment to quality education, research excellence and student development.

He said, “This international recognition further reflects our commitment to producing graduates and scholars equipped with the capacity to address real-life challenges through research, innovation and knowledge-driven solutions.

“We are proud of Philip Ayomide Ogundele for this remarkable feat, which demonstrates the immense potential of our students when provided with the right academic environment and support.”

The Vice-Chancellor added the university would continue to strengthen initiatives that encourage innovation, research and academic excellence among its students and staff.

The latest achievement adds to the growing record of research accomplishments by members of the university community and underscores UNIOSUN’s increasing presence in global academic and research circles.