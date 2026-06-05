Grimaldi Clarifies Position on Sale of Containers, Customs Duty Responsibility

Esther Oluku

Grimaldi Agency Nigeria has issued a clarification regarding reports concerning the sale of empty shipping containers by Grimaldi Deep Sea S.p.A.

In a statement, Grimaldi Agency Nigeria said claims suggesting that the seller was liable for customs duties following the sale of a few empty containers are inaccurate and inconsistent with the terms of sales. The company also refuted reports that it sold 2,500 empty containers, describing such claims as false and unsupported by facts.

According to the company, empty containers were sold strictly in their international customs status, commonly referred to as a “foreign customs position”, and were not transferred as domesticated equipment intended for local use within Nigeria.

The agency explained that the terms of the sale were clearly outlined in the documentation provided to the purchaser. The invoice expressly stated that the containers were being transferred in foreign customs position and that the buyer was meant to use the equipment solely for international carriage of goods without altering their original customs status.

Grimaldi further noted that the sales agreement specifically provided that if any local customs regulations required the containers to be regularised or domesticated for local use, such procedures would be carried out entirely at the buyer’s responsibility and expense.

The company emphasised that the arrangement reflects established international shipping practice, under which containers sold in foreign customs status are routinely purchased by traders, exporters and logistics operators for use as Shipper Owned Containers (SOC) in international trade.

Under this model, containers may continue to operate in international commerce without any change to their customs classification or status.

“In such circumstances, responsibility rests with the party changing the status and use of the equipment, namely the purchaser,” the statement said.