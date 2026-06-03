Tinubu Pays Tribute to Age-long Ally, Alhaji Yusuf Ali, at 90

• Describes him as an honest, sincere person, iconic nationalist and committed democrat

• Rejoices with award-winning journalist, Idowu Ajanaku on 60th birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu paid glowing tribute to his long-time friend, Alhaji Yusuf Ali, as he clocked 90 on June 2.

In a message issued Tuesday, the president described the celebrant as an iconic Nigerian, unavowed nationalist, and committed democrat.

Tinubu stated, “I am elated to join the family, friends and protégés of my friend and brother, elder statesman Alhaji Yusuf Garba Ali, to celebrate this iconic Nigerian on his 90th birthday, June 2.

“We give Almighty Allah the glory for keeping you through these years and, especially, for your indelible contributions to the development of Nigeria through your long career in the petroleum sector, sports administration as chairman of the Nigeria Football Association and politics.

“Alhaji Yusuf Ali and I have walked together for a long time, in gloom and in happiness, in victory and through setbacks. In all these years, I have found him to be an honest and sincere person, an unavowed nationalist, a committed democrat, and a friend, indeed.”

The president wrote of Ali, “Born in Jos in 1936 to parents originally from Kano, Alhaji Yusuf has, through the years, fostered familial and communal ties and mentored generations of Nigerians in business and politics.

“Alhaji Yusuf cut his teeth in active politics during the transition to the Second Republic, when he took leave of his position as Regional Manager of Total to contest for a seat in the Constituent Assembly and serve as a councillor of Rano in Kano State. Later in his career, he served as Managing Director of UniPetrol for 10 years.

“As the national chairman of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP), a chieftain of the Action Congress of Nigeria(ACN) and as a founding father of the All Progressives Congress (APC), our democracy benefited a lot from his wisdom and dedication.”

Tinubu stated, “I have benefited from his committed friendship, wisdom and wise counsel.

“Alhaji Alli’s wisdom, leadership and political experience proved useful in those giddy days of the formation of APC. He remains, to this day, a personal friend and supporter. He stood by my side on my journey to the presidency.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to grant you better health so that you can continue making your contributions to our fatherland and witness the full dawn of the Nigeria we both dream of.”

Equally, on Tuesday, the president congratulated multiple-award-winning journalist and political strategist, Idowu Ajanaku, on his 60th birthday, June 2.

Tinubu, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, rejoiced with Ajanaku, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, on reaching the milestone age, and commended his courage, vibrancy, and dedication to the noble profession of journalism over many decades.

The president acknowledged the contributions of the communications and political strategist to democracy and good governance in Nigeria, and recalled his valiant efforts against tyranny in the days of military rule.

Tinubu lauded the loyalty and commitment of the skilled writer and analyst in strengthening the progressive movement in the South-west, serving as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs and Special Adviser on Information and Strategy in Lagos, before successfully leading the media campaign of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The president also commended Ajanaku for using his experience and network in journalism to project the achievements of both the national and state governments, and for exploring various media platforms to bridge understanding of policies and the thrust of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu prayed for the well-being of the media expert.