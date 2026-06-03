Niger Recruits 396 Former UNICEF/GAVI Workers

Laleye Dipo in Minna





The Niger State Government has recruited 396 former UNICEF/ GAVI Workers into the state civil service bringing the number of medical personnel engaged by the government in three years to nearly 3,500

The 396 workers had been in the engagement of UNICEF/GAVI for immunisation assignments under a memorandum of understanding entered into with the government during the administration of former Governor Abubakar Sani Bello which was renewed by incumbent Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

The absorption of the health workers according to the Commissioner for Health Dr Murtala Mohammed Bagana would strengthen the health sector work force.

Speaking at a brief ceremony where the absorbed workers were given their employment letters, Dr. Bagana said while government may provide modern infrastructure and medical equipment, effective healthcare delivery cannot be achieved without adequate manpower which was why the workers were absorbed.

The Commissioner noted that Development Partners including UNICEF and GAVI had earlier identified critical shortages in human resources across health facilities in the state stating that it is the responsibility of government to solve the identified shortages.

Dr. Bagana however disclosed that “The partners had expressed willingness to invest in young healthcare professionals and sought assurances from the Niger State Government that beneficiaries of the programme would eventually be integrated into permanent service due to the long-term nature of healthcare needs”.

The Commissioner disclosed that the present administration in the state had so far upgraded 116 Level Two health facilities to improve access to such services including maternal healthcare, immunisation, nutrition and laboratory services.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Inuwa Junaidu, described the absorption of the GAVI-supported staff as evidence of Governor Bago’s dedication to improving healthcare delivery, saying “human resources remain essential for efficient service delivery”.

Also speaking, Programme Manager, Mr. Daniel Jiya, described the event as “the successful outcome of a three-year journey marked by determination and collaboration among stakeholders”.

Mr. Jiya urged the newly absorbed staff to regard their appointments as “a privilege” adding that they should also adhere strictly to civil service regulations.