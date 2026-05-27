Nigerians Laud LOTUS Bank over Successful 2026 Souq Programme

Thousands of Nigerians have commended LOTUS Bank for successfully hosting the 2026 edition of its flagship Souq Programme, which concluded on Sunday with many participants benefiting from highly subsidized ram sales and several exciting raffle draw rewards.

The two-day lifestyle and commerce event brought together customers, vendors, business owners, and families in a vibrant atmosphere filled with shopping, entertainment, networking, and community engagement ahead of the festive celebrations.

One of the major highlights of the programme was the highly anticipated Flash Ram Sales, where several lucky attendees purchased rams at heavily discounted prices, with some sold for as low as N20,000.

One of the beneficiaries, Muhammad Salaudeen, praised LOTUS Bank for the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful, especially considering the rising cost of livestock and prevailing economic realities.

“This initiative by LOTUS Bank is truly commendable. Buying a ram for N20,000 in today’s economy is something many people would not imagine possible,” he stated.

Another beneficiary, Daud Abdulhameed, also commended the non-interest financial institution for supporting families and creating opportunities for people during the festive season. “At a time when many people cannot afford the rising prices of rams and other essential items, this gesture by LOTUS Bank shows genuine care and support for the community,” he said. The Souq Programme also featured a bustling marketplace with vendors showcasing fashion items, food, fragrances, accessories, household products, and festive essentials, alongside a Kiddies Arena, Games Centre, and an exclusive VIP/HNI Lounge for premium guests. In addition, the Bank showcased its Hajj and Umrah Savings Product, designed to help customers conveniently plan and save towards future pilgrimage exercises.

Speaking during the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LOTUS Bank, Dr. Isiaka Ajani-Lawal, stated that the Souq Programme reflects the Bank’s commitment to supporting communities, businesses, and customers beyond traditional banking.

“The Souq Programme is more than an event; it is a platform that creates opportunities, supports businesses, and delivers meaningful value to families and communities,” he said.

Also speaking during the opening session, the Chairman of LOTUS Bank, Hajara Adeola, expressed delight at the impressive turnout and engagement recorded throughout the programme. “This initiative reflects the values LOTUS Bank stands for — inclusion, ethical enterprise, community support, and shared prosperity,” she stated.