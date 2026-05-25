Party Deregistration: Adeleke Commends Judiciary, Directs Mobilisation for August Poll

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described the judiciary as the last hope and refuge of the citizens as he commended the Court of Appeal for its ordering stay of proceedings in a suit seeking to deregister Accord and other parties.

In a statement, weekend, the governor hailed the presiding justices for their professionalism and undiluted commitment to fair and equitable administration of justice, declaring that those scheming to disenfranchise and block Accord members from August polls had failed.

He described the Court ruling as a just action designed to protect the rights and privileges of all stakeholders, calling the Justices the preserver of citizens’ rights as guaranteed by the constitution.

“I am using this opportunity to commend the judiciary for protecting the sanctity and integrity of our democracy from deliberate abuse by anti-democratic elements. On behalf of the good people of Osun State, we thank the justices and the entire judiciary.

“From 2018 till date, I have been a beneficiary of judicial interventions which protect my rights and privileges when faced with constant abuse and attacks on democratic rights. The judiciary is the last hope of the oppressed, the refuge for the weak.

“The judgement by the Justices of the Court of Appeal further reinforces our faith in the judiciary, further rekindles our trust in the democratic process. As we escape the trap of those seeking to avoid free and fair elections, I congratulate Accord leaders locally and nationally.

“We should now redouble our campaigns to secure an overwhelming victory on August 15. We must be bold, strong and resolute within the confine of the law to sustain and extend our mandate.

“As we have the people and God with us, we won’t succumb to intimidation and harassment. August 15th is for the continuity of our Imole administration. We will legally resist any attempt to derail the democratic process,” the governor was quoted as saying.

At the resumed hearing of the appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/569/2026 between Accord versus Incorporated Trustees of National Forum of Former Legislators & 6 Ors, counsel to the appellant, Musibau Adetunbi SAN had informed the Court of three pending applications, to wit: an Application for Stay of Further Proceedings filed on 4th May, 2026; an Application seeking Departure from the Rules filed on 4th May, 2026; and an Application seeking leave to amend the Notice of Appeal filed on 14th May, 2026.

In a bench ruling, the Court held that the essence of an application for stay of proceedings is to preserve the res pending the determination of the appeal and to ensure that the appeal, if successful, is not rendered nugatory.

The Court further held that having considered the grounds of appeal together with the affidavit evidence placed before it, and particularly in view of the absence of substantial opposition from the Respondents, the Appellant had placed sufficient materials before the Court to warrant the exercise of its discretion in their favour pursuant to Order 4 rules 10 and 11 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2021.

The Court also made reference to Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/444/2026 – Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem v. Accord, being a matter of similar facts wherein the Court of Appeal had equally granted an application for stay of proceedings in similar circumstances. The Court accordingly granted the Appellant’s Motion for Stay of Proceedings.

The appeal was thereafter adjourned to 27th October, 2026 for hearing.