Obi: Why Africa Should Not Be Poor 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has articulated reasons why Africa ought to rise above poverty.

During his visit to South Africa over the weekend, Obi addressed an international dialogue, emphasising that Africa was rich in natural resources provided by God, which should prevent the continent from facing poverty.

In a post on X, the former governor of Anambra State shared insights from his speech, stating, “In South Africa yesterday, after a morning meeting with ministers, I spoke at the Spier Dialogue Event on ‘Policies for Growth in Africa’ in Cape Town.

”I reinforced the idea that Africa has no reason to be impoverished. Our continent is endowed with vast natural and human resources. Africa possesses significant mineral reserves, more than 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, and boasts the youngest population globally.

”These attributes should be viewed as valuable assets for economic progress, not liabilities,” he stated

Obi, however, said Africa still faced significant challenges, including ineffective leadership, corruption, fragile institutions, and high governance costs, which hinder its potential.

Moving forward, Obi stressed, ”Africa must adopt a forward-thinking approach. We should divert our attention from the distractions of politics and endless elections towards enhancing productivity, fostering development, and engaging in nation-building efforts.

”The continent’s future hinges on aggressive investments in Human Development Index (HDI) indicators, particularly in education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

”Currently, numerous African nations struggle with low life expectancy, elevated infant mortality rates, rampant unemployment, and increasing poverty levels.

”Small and medium enterprises, which are crucial for economic growth, are faltering due to adverse economic conditions, inadequate infrastructure, and inconsistent policies.

”What Africa requires is capable leadership that exhibits capacity, empathy, and a commitment to prioritize production over consumption, and development over political maneuvering.

”By investing in our people, strengthening institutions, lowering governance costs, combating corruption, and fostering a conducive environment for businesses, we can create a more productive, secure, democratic, and prosperous Africa that serves its entire population.