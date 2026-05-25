Adebutu, Lado, Kawu, Lamido, Pidomson, Jika Win Guber Tickets in PDP, ADC, NDC

*Benue PDP picks 38 years old security expert as running mate to Aondoakaa

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Francis Sardauna in Katsina, Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano, Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, George Okoh in Makurdi and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), yesterday, released some of the results of their governorship primaries across many states.

Whilst there were parallel primaries in some of the parties with parallel candidates, results from other parties showed a rather successful exercise, which switched between consensus and elective primaries.

Although all the results have not fully come, the parties are believed to. be warming up ahead of the general elections, just as they were coming fast behind the ruling party.

Ogun: Ladipupo Adebutu

The 2023 PDP governorship candidate for Ogun State, Hon. Ladipupo Adebutu, was yesterday returned as the party’s candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial candidate in the state.

Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representatives, was declared the winner of the PDP Governorship Primary at the Keshington Adebutu Hall, Abeokuta Sports Club in the state capital, by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Chief Afolabi Ariyo, at an event attended by members from across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Ariyo said Adebutu, who was the sole contestant, was elected the Consensus Candidate by party members in the 236 wards of the state at the exercises carried out earlier.

In line with the Electoral Act and the party’s guidelines, Adebutu was affirmed by voice vote by party members at an exercise witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Katsina: Yakubu Lado

Former senator and PDP stalwart, Yakubu Lado, has emerged the party’s governorship candidate in Katsina State for the third consecutive election cycle ahead of the 2027 general election.

Lado, known for his “Chanja Su Lado” slogan, previously flew the PDP governorship flag in the 2019 and 2023 governorship elections in the state.

Declaring Lado as the unopposed PDP guber candidate for the state, the chairman and returning officer for the governorship primary, Nura Sani Kankara, said he emerged the party’s consensus candidate.

He stressed that the election was conducted in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, the constitution of the PDP, and the party’s electoral guidelines.

He disclosed that a total of 77,085 delegates were accredited for the primary election, while 77,013 votes were eventually cast.

According to him, 72 accredited delegates were unable to participate in the exercise because accreditation had closed before they arrived at the venue.

He noted that Lado secured all the 77,013 valid votes cast in the election, thereby emerging as the consensus governorship candidate of the party for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Kwara: Kale Kawu

The PDP in Kwara State has announced Kale Kawu as its governorship choice, albeit through consensus.

The announcement followed days of consultations among party leaders, stakeholders and aspirants ahead of the governorship primaries held yesterday.

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has however praised Omar Bolaji Gambari for demonstrating maturity and loyalty to the party after stepping down from the contest in the interest of unity.

In a statement, Saraki described Gambari’s decision to support the party’s consensus arrangement as an act of statesmanship and commitment to the larger interest of the PDP and Kwara State.

Saraki noted that Gambari, despite being a first-time aspirant, displayed remarkable discipline and political understanding throughout the process, from obtaining his nomination form to signing the consensus agreement.

“I know stepping down was not an easy decision for you. You had every right to pursue your ambition to the very end, but you chose to place our party and our beloved state first,” Saraki said.

He added that leadership should not only be measured by electoral victories but also by sacrifices made for unity and stability within a political party.

“Great leaders are not defined only by the tickets they win, but by the causes they refuse to abandon. By choosing unity at a critical moment, you have shown that your commitment to the PDP and to Kwara goes beyond personal ambition,” he stated.

He, however, assured Gambari of a promising political future within the PDP, expressing confidence that he would continue to play significant roles in the party and the development of Kwara State.

Jigawa: Mustapha Lamido

Thousands of supporters of the PDP gathered in Dutse, Jigawa State, to affirm Mustapha Sule Lamido as the unopposed governorship candidate of the party for the 2027 election.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Isah Ahmed, announced the affirmation after supervising the process.

“Following the affirmation by PDP members through a voice vote, I hereby declare Mustapha Sule Lamido the duly affirmed governorship candidate of our great party for Jigawa State,” Ahmed said.

In his acceptance speech, Lamido, son of a former governor of the state, Sule Lamido, said he accepted the mandate with “a heart full of gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility” and pledged to “rebuild Jigawa into a state that works for all.”

Rivers: Gabriel Pidomson

The ADC has announced Dr. Gabriel Pidomson, as its governorship candidate for Rivers State.

The former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, was declared party’s governorship candidate in the state, by the ADC Primary Election Committee led by, Obaro Uloho.

Another gubernatorial aspirant of the party, Farah Dagogo, had Friday, emerged winner of the primary by a Chairman of the ADC Rivers State Governorship Primary Electoral Committee, Dr. Agu Bryan.

But during the collation of results which was declared at the party’s Secretariat on Woji Street, GRA, Port Harcourt, Saturday night, Pidomson polled 112,086 votes to defeat five other aspirants in the contested primary held across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Bauchi: Halliru Jika

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has affirmed Senator Halliru Dauda Jika as its sole governorship candidate for Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 general election.

The affirmation exercise, conducted yesterday in the presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), also produced candidates for the Senate, House of Representatives and Bauchi State House of Assembly seats.

Chairman of the ADC Electoral Committee for the governorship and legislative primaries, retired General Ishaya Bauka, said the exercise was organised to ensure due process in the emergence of candidates.

According to him, the committee was mandated to oversee the affirmation of Jika and other candidates contesting on the platform of the party.

He disclosed that all the party’s senatorial candidates emerged unopposed and were subsequently affirmed.

Speaking after his affirmation, Jika thanked party leaders and supporters for the confidence reposed in him.

Kano: Ganduje’s Son May Pick NDC Ticket

A Kwankwasiyya Movement stalwart, Abdulaziz Ganduje, son of a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has secured the nomination form of the Nigeria Democratic Congress to contest for the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado Federal Constituency seat in Kano State.

Abdulaziz, a staunch loyalist of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has continued to back the Kwankwasiyya Movement despite the political fallout between Kwankwaso and ex-deputy Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje’s son, a regular at Kwankwasiyya events, was recently pictured in discussions with his political mentor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at the latter’s Kano home.

Abdulaziz has publicly affirmed his alignment with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s political network, stating his ambitions and engagement with the former governor in a verified video circulating on social media.

During Ganduje’s time in office, his other son Abba Ganduje ran for the same seat but was defeated by Tijjani Jobe, the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate backed by Kwankwaso.

Should Abdulaziz secure the NDC ticket, it would open a fresh political contest involving Ganduje, Kwankwaso, and Governor Abba Yusuf’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature, who was defeated by Jobe in the last primary.

Benue PDP Picks 38 Years Old Security Expert as Mike Aondoakaa’s Running Mate

The governorship candidate of the PDP in Benue State, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, SAN, has unveiled 38-year-old Dr Oyije Ochaekiti Ogbenjuwa as his running mate.

Aondoakaa announced the choice during the party’s congress held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Speaking at the event, the PDP flagbearer outlined key priorities of his administration if elected in 2027, stressing that his government would focus on ending attacks and killings in communities while guaranteeing the safety of lives and property across the state in a lasting way.

He further promised to revive agriculture and accelerate rural development, in line with Benue’s status as the “Food Basket of the Nation.”

The senior lawyer also listed youth and women empowerment through job creation and enterprise support among the core areas his administration would pursue.

According to Aondoakaa, his government would also prioritise improved infrastructure, quality healthcare, and better education, while creating an enabling environment for industrial growth and economic expansion.

He added that his administration would be anchored on justice, transparency, and accountability in governance.

2027: Enugu NDC Declares Guber Ticket Open for All, Clears Air on Zoning Debate

The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Enugu State Chapter has thrown its governorship ticket open to all aspirants.

The NDC led by Dr. Johnpaul Anih, affirmed that it has not made any provision that its gubernatorial candidate must come from any specific part of the state, adding that there was no zoning arrangement.

The party stated that it has left the governorship position open for citizens across the state who were capable and had all it takes to win elections and dislodge the APC-led government in the state.

The party’s stance was further explained by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Ugwueze, when he addressed journalists, weekend, following a meeting ofthe State Working Committee(SWC) of the party.

He made it clear that any capable citizen of Enugu State, “irrespective of the senatorial zone, is qualified to fly the party’s governorship flag in the 2027 election.

“This decision aligns with the party’s determination to win the 2027 governorship election in Enugu State and to achieve that, we are not going to sacrifice capacity on the altar of zoning..

“Capturing the Lion Building is our major target and we have to exploit every available option and strategy,” Ugwueze added.