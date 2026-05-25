ADC ChoosesPresidential Candidate Today as Contenders Fail to Agree on  Consensus

*Urges unity ahead of exercise, picks Emenike as chairman of election c’ttee

*Clears 80 guber, 109 senatorial aspirants, 513 Reps aspirants for direct primaries

*Atiku: We must choose competent, experienced presidential candidate for 2027

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Charles Ajunwa in Lagos

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) will today choose its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The exercise will take place across the 8,089 wards of electoral wards of the federation.

The resort to an election became necessary after former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and renowned economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, refused to step down for each one another.

Also, for the direct primaries, the has ADC cleared 513 aspirants for the House of Representatives, 109 senatorial aspirants, 80 governorship aspirants and three presidential aspirants.

They are to go for the primary election as from today, May 25 in their respective wards.

Urging unity, the party has also called on all presidential aspirants, party leaders, and members across the country to uphold the highest standards of discipline, and democratic conduct ahead of the primaries today.

In a statement by the its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the primaries as a defining democratic moment, not only for the party, but for Nigerians searching for a credible political alternative.

“The ADC remains proud to stand today as the only truly democratic party in Nigeria, because it is the only political party whose choice of presidential candidate is determined through open primaries,” the statement said.

The party noted that the conduct of all participants before, during, and after the primaries would send a strong signal to Nigerians about the kind of leadership culture the ADC seeks to build.

“We, therefore, urge all aspirants, their supporters, delegates, and party faithful to conduct themselves peacefully, responsibly, and with dignity throughout the process.

“This election must reflect the values we claim to represent as a party committed to transparency, internal democracy, national unity, and the rule of law,” Abdullahi stated.

He added that while contests and disagreements were natural in every democratic process, the larger mission of rescuing Nigeria and rebuilding public trust in leadership must remain paramount.

“At the end of this exercise, there will be no winners or losers within the ADC family. The ultimate objective is to emerge stronger, more united, and fully prepared to offer Nigerians the competent and credible leadership they deserve,” he said.

The party also reassured members that all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure a free, fair, transparent, and credible primary process.

“History will judge us, not merely by who emerges as candidate, but by how we conduct ourselves in this defining moment. We call on every member of our great party to rise to the occasion,” the statement concluded.

However, to supervise the presidential primary, the ADC has picked a seasoned development economist, and former Pro-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Chief Ikechi Emenike.

A document sighted by THISDAY, stated that Emenike’s appointment was approved by ADC’s National Working Committee (NWC) because of his patriotism, integrity and experience.

Other members of the Committee included Prof. Yisa Gana (Secretary), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Jalingo (rtd), Dr. Auwalu Anwar, Dr. Macaulay Iyare, Tajudeen Bakare, Elder Ubolo Itodo Okpanachi, Zainab Buba Galadima, Uzoamaka Onyeama, Maj.-Gen. Muhammad Inuwa Idris, Dr. Ahmed Ajuji and Onyeka Olisameka.

Emenike, the 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Abia State, was allegedly picked for the job in recognition of his “integrity, experience, commitment to the democratic principles and confidence in his ability to discharge the responsibilities of the committee diligently, impartially and in accordance with the Constitution of the party, the Electoral Act and the party Guidelines for the conduct of primaries/elections.”

The document further stated that, Emenike as a member of the committee “is expected to conduct the election/primary in a free, fair, transparent and credible; ensure strict compliance with the Constitution, Guidelines and directives of the party; maintain neutrality and fairness to all aspirants and stakeholders and submit a comprehensive report of the exercise to National Secretariat immediately after the assignment.”

“The party relies on your patriotism and sense of duty to ensure the success and credibility of the exercise.”

A chieftain of ADC, told THISDAY that going by Emenike’s trajectory, “he will ensure fairness and a level- playing field for all the presidential aspirants.”

Meanwhile, Atiku, has warned that the ADC must present a competent and experienced candidate capable of addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges and institutional decline ahead of the 2027 election.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the choice before delegates of the ADC went beyond politics, describing it as a historic responsibility.

According to him, the ADC was founded on the principles of transparency, accountability, inclusion and democratic renewal, stressing that Nigeria needed a leader prepared to govern from day one.

“At a time when Nigeria is bleeding from every pore—crippled by economic hardship, insecurity, rising debt, institutional failure, and deepening hopelessness—the question before the ADC is simple: who has the capacity not merely to campaign, but to govern effectively from day one?

“This is not a season for political experimentation. Nigeria cannot afford a learning-on-the-job presidency.”

Atiku argued that Nigeria’s current challenges required tested leadership with executive experience, economic understanding and national appeal.

“Nigeria today needs a president, who understands governance not as theory, but as lived responsibility.

“It needs someone, who has negotiated globally, created jobs through enterprise, managed national crises, built coalitions, and consistently articulated a practical roadmap for economic recovery and national renewal,” he stated.

The former vice-president also urged ADC delegates to prioritise competence over sentiment ahead the 2027 general elections.

“At this defining moment, ADC delegates must ask themselves a simple but profound question: do we want to make a statement, or do we want to make a president?

“Nigeria is not merely facing economic hardship; it is grappling with the devastating consequences of catastrophic economic choices, deepening insecurity, and institutional decay. This is not the season for sentiment or political experimentation,” Atiku said.

He added that while others might rely on rhetoric and slogans, he possessed the institutional memory and experience needed to lead effectively.