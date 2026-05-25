2027: Enugu ADC Dares Minister Umahi, Declares Tinubu Won’t Win in South East

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State,has disagreed with the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, over his statement that the South-East would overwhelmingly vote for President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

The party also warned the minister over an alleged threat that the zone risked the discontinuation of major federal infrastructure projects across the region if they failed to support the APC.

The Enugu State chapter of ADC, in a statement by itsSecretary, Comrade Adolphus Ude, said even at gunpoint, the people of the region would still not vote for President Tinubu, because his government aggravated the marginalisation of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

The party spoke against the backdrop of comments made by the former governor of Ebonyi State on Wednesday, while inspecting federal road and bridge projects in Ebonyi State.

According to the party, Umahi was reported to have urged the South-East to vote for Tinubu overwhelmingly, warning that failure to do so, could jeopardise the continuation of major federal infrastructure projects across the region.

ADC further said the Minister had argued that the South-East has regained relevance in national politics under the current administration, citing his appointment as the Minister of Works and the scale of projects spread across the region.

Ude who was the founding Deputy Chairman of APC in Enugu State, reprimanded Umahi for attempting to use intimidation, force and strong-arm tactics to secure victory for his principal, Tinubu in the South-East region.

The Enugu ADC scribe noted that the people of the South-East were known to be independent-minded when it comes to voting in elections, warning that no form of coercion or threat can make them to vote for a candidate who is not their choice.