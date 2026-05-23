Late Michael Ndika as Niniola’s Best Kept Secret?

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The Nigerian entertainment industry has lately been buzzing with a mix of heartbreaking moments, controversial issues bothering on relationships, bold reactions, and emotional tributes as celebrities continue to make headlines beyond music and movies.

From grief in the entertainment scene to growing concerns over insecurity and emotional reflections from stars, fans have been reacting to the latest developments involving some of the country’s biggest names. One of such is Nigerian afro-house singer, Niniola Apata, who recently left his fans and followers with a shock.

Niniola announced the death of her “husband” and long-time manager, Michael Ndika. The lewd lyricist disclosed the heartbreaking news through a series of emotional posts shared on her Instagram story in the early hours of Wednesday. “God took him,” she wrote in one of the posts.

“My husband died,” she added in another emotional message. In a third post, the singer wrote: “God took him. 13 years. 13 f***ing years.” Each post was accompanied by photos of Niniola and Michael, reportedly the CEO of NaijaReview, a multimedia platform focused on Afro-house and African music.

The announcement has left fans and the wider Nigerian entertainment community in shock, not only because of the loss itself, but because of what it revealed. Sometime last year, 2025, Niniola, 39, sat down for an interview on Yanga FM Lagos and flatly denied being married. One described it as Niniola’s best kept secret.

“I don’t care what anyone says about my personal life. I’m not a 12-year-old. I’m not married,” she said, dismissing speculation that had circulated online about a secret union. At the time, her comments were taken at face value. Describing Michael as “husband” may be figuratively having been together for 13 years.

The circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately disclosed by the singer. Niniola has largely kept her private life away from the public eye. A friend of the late talent manager disclosed to this reporter that Michael, 44, died following complications arising from cerebrovascular accident, commonly known as stroke.

According to the source, Michael has been battling high blood pressure for some time. “He just got back from America on May 1st, and shortly after his BP started disturbing him, he was taken to the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja,” where he passed on Tuesday, May 19, the source disclosed

Fondly known as “Big Mike”, he was a Nigerian music executive and entrepreneur, whose work sat firmly behind the scenes. He was instrumental in shaping the career of Niniola. She released her debut single ‘Ibadi’ in 2014 and has since become one of Nigeria’s prominent music stars.

His entry into the music industry came after an earlier career in technology. Michael had worked as a Systems Engineer and later as Head of IT at Associated Haulages, building a professional background rooted in structure and process, qualities that would later define his approach to artist management.