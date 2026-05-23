  • Saturday, 23rd May, 2026

Another Win for Nigeria, Burna Boy

Life & Style | 14 minutes ago

Tosin Clegg

Grammy Award-winning superstar, Burna Boy, recently made headlines once more as he teamed up with Colombian pop star, Shakira, to create the official song for the 2026 World Cup. This was a major milestone for Afrobeats influence and how it has come to play a role in today’s global music consciousness. 

This marks Shakira’s second official World Cup anthem after Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) for the 2010 tournament in South Africa. The World Cup definitely would be leading everyone to an amazing summer experience as the 48-team tournament runs from 11 June 2026 to 19 July 2026.

Tens of thousands comments have since flooded the joint Instagram post of Burna Boy and Shakira as fans are elated over this major milestone signifying a big win for the Nigerian music scene. A few other African Nationals have earned this noble stage prior but at this turn for Nigeria it’s a highly commendable honor. 

Beyond the excitement surrounding the collaboration, a lot of Nigerians see it as a cultural achievement that continues to position Afrobeats among the world’s most influential music genres. For many young African creatives, the recognition also serves as inspiration, proving that local talent can command international relevance and respect at the highest level.

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