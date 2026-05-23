Chike Excites Fans, Creates frenzy at Call of My Life Premiere

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Long before the trending gist of his affair with Sandra Onyenucheya, ‘Call of My Life,’ a romantic comedy, featuring Afropop singer, Chike Osebuka, was already set for a theatrical release. The gist has severely polarised social media users, with some fans defending the singer, others heavily criticising his rumoured romp with Sandra, who happens to be estranged wife of Frank Edoho, a media personality.

Predictably, the internet has treated the story like entertainment. There have been jokes, memes, and a flurry of backlash following the controversy. But none reflected the reality at the premiere of the film held over the weekend of May 16th and 17th, 2026. Chike who delivered a soundtrack and vocal features attended the star-studded event, the film officially in cinemas nationwide.

His presence drew large fans as female admirers flocked the venue to take photos and interact with the singer, with fan meet-and-greet sessions extending to Filmhouse Landmark through the weekend. Other celebrity guests including Afrobeats superstar, Davido also showed up at the premiere in support of the screening.

A warm, culturally grounded Nollywood rom-com with strong performances, charming chemistry, ‘Call of My Life’ follows Soluchi, a hopeless romantic still healing from being jilted by her former lover, Kalu. When a regular work call puts her in touch with the charming Eli, Soluchi begins to see the possibility of the love story she has always wanted.

The film features a strong cast, including Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Zubby Michael, Uzoamaka ‘Power’ Aniunoh, Beverly Osu, and Broda Shaggi. It also includes live performances by Johnny Drille and Cobhams Asuquo.

Shot across Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu, ‘Call of My Life’ is produced by Blessing Uzzi for Bluhouse Studios, with a screenplay written by Uzoamaka ‘Power’ Aniunoh.

This marks Bluhouse Studios’ second theatrical outing since their debut with Freedom Way last year. Dammy Twitch, known for directing commercials and music videos for Afrobeats artists including Burna Boy and Davido, spoke on his choice of a romance story as instinctive, as he wanted his first feature film to reflect his heart, which he describes as “rooted in love and happiness”.

For producer Blessing Uzzi, “It was important for me to produce ‘Call of My Life’ to show the range of stories Bluhouse Studios can tell. After Freedom Way, I wanted to explore something softer but equally meaningful. At a time when many feel jaded about love, I wanted to create a film that is hopeful and uplifting, a story that reminds us to believe in love again.”