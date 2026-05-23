Afro-fusion Star, MB-RAK Deepens Sonic Journey with ‘Living in Fear’ EP

Yinka Salami

The Nigerian music scene is no stranger to explosive talent, but few independent artists have maintained the steady, intentional growth of Afro-fusion sensation MB-RAK. From his early experimental sounds to his deeply reflective recent releases, the singer-songwriter is proving that consistency and vulnerability are the ultimate formulas for longevity in a fast-paced industry.

MB-RAK first caught the attention of discerning music lovers in 2021 with the release of his debut EP, Good Timing.

True to its name, the project established him as a fresh voice to watch, blending infectious rhythms with relatable storytelling. He built on that momentum in 2023 with his sophomore EP, Feel What It Is, a project that showcased his vocal dexterity and solidified his growing fanbase.

That same year, he capped off his success by headlining the MB-RAK Music Concert in Tejuosho, Yaba, performing a high-energy set alongside a vibrant lineup of mainland talent.

Determined to keep his creative momentum flowing, MB-RAK entered 2024 with a clear statement of purpose, dropping his third EP titled New Beginning. The project marked a pivotal turning point in his career, signaling a fresh sonic direction and an elevated level of artistry that bridged his early sounds with his future ambitions.

“From Good Timing to Living in Fear, MB-RAK is proving that vulnerability and consistency are the ultimate formulas for longevity.”

By 2025, MB-RAK’s sound grew even more mature, spiritual, and grounded. Moving past standard commercial tropes, he dropped two major singles that showcased his dual nature as an artist. First came “Jah,” a soulful, reflective track rooted in gratitude and divine guidance. He quickly followed it with “My Real Gee,” a gritty, heartwarming anthem dedicated to loyalty, brotherhood, and the day-one friendships that keep him grounded amidst rising fame.

Never one to stay in his comfort zone, MB-RAK has officially stepped into 2026 with his most raw and honest body of work yet: the Living in Fear EP.

Stepping away from typical party anthems, this new project dives deep into the complexities of the human experience, tackling the anxieties of success, societal pressures, and the internal battles that come with chasing a dream. Backed by atmospheric production and sharp, introspective songwriting, Living in Fear isn’t a statement of cowardice—it is an exploration of the courage it takes to face and conquer your demons.

As the new EP continues to gain heavy traction across digital streaming platforms, one thing is abundantly clear: MB-RAK is no longer just a rising star. He is an artist fully in control of his narrative, and his musical journey is only getting started.

The Living in Fear EP is out now and available on all major digital streaming platforms.