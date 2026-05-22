TechNexus, NDDC to Host Port Harcourt Tech Expo

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

TechNexus Limited in partnership with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced the Port Harcourt Tech Expo 2026 themed “Syntropy”.

The two-day technology conference and exhibition has been scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12, 2026 at the EUI Events Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The organisers said the annual expo would bring together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, technology professionals and creatives from across the Niger Delta, other parts of the country and the diaspora.

The Managing Director of TechNexus, Belema George, in a statement yesterday, said the 2026 edition would feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, start-up pitch competitions, product demonstrations and networking sessions.

He said the entire programme was aimed at promoting technology-driven economic growth in Rivers State and the South-South region.

He explained that the theme, Syntropy, was derived from the concept of constructive synergy to reflect the belief that collaboration among innovators, investors and institutions could accelerate regional development.