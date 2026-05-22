  • Friday, 22nd May, 2026

Carnival Calabar Announces Date for Theme Unveiling Event

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Carnival Calabar Commission has announced that the annual Carnival Calabar theme unveiling event will be held in Lagos this year. The theme unveiling event is an annual event by the Cross River State Carnival Commission to announce the theme for the years Carnival event. The theme guides the Bands in their choreography and the presentation of the whole Carnival. The unveiling events allow the state to engage with Stakeholders, Sponsors and the diplomatic community as part of the preparation for the Annual Carnival.


For the unveiling event, His Excellency Ambassador Gautier Mignot of European Union, Abuja will be the Special Guest of Honour and His Excellency Ambassador Paulo Santos of Portugal as Guest of Honour. As part of the activities towards the unveiling event, the Chairman of Carnival Calabar Dr. Gabe Onah went on a strategy visit to the new CEO of  Multichoice Nigeria Canal + Company – Ms Kemi  Okunola and the Executive Director General Entertainment MULTICHOICE  Dr Busola Tejumola He was accompanied by the Lead Marketing Consultant of Carnival Calabar Mary Ephraim Egbas.


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