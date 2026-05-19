Dangote Group Driving Africa’s Industrialisation, Says NCCIMA DG

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Director General of the Niger Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA), Adamu Salihu, yesterday described the Dangote Group as a transformative force in Africa’s economic renaissance, saying the conglomerate was “not only industrialising Nigeria, but indeed the whole of Africa.”

Salihu, was quoted to have said this in a statement made available to the newsman in Lokoja.

Speaking ahead of the Dangote Special Day at the 22nd Niger National Trade Fair in Minna, Salihu said the Chamber would use the event to further showcase the achievements of the Group to the people of Niger State, Nigerians and the wider African business community.

According to him, Dangote Group’s continued investments in cement, sugar, salt, fertiliser, agriculture and energy have become a model of indigenous industrialisation and proof that African entrepreneurs could build globally competitive enterprises.

The NCCIMA Director General explained that the theme of this year’s fair, ‘Public-Private Partnership as a Panacea for Nigeria’s Growth and Stability,’ was deliberately chosen to underscore the critical role of collaboration between government and the private sector in driving sustainable development.

He said Dangote Group’s investment profile aligns closely with the development priorities of Niger State, particularly in agriculture, where the company’s rice and sugar businesses complement the state’s vast arable land and ongoing drive to become Nigeria’s leading food production hub.

Salihu expressed optimism that the Group’s Vision 2030 strategy would help unlock large-scale investments in agriculture, mining and agro processing in Niger State, sectors in which the state enjoys both comparative and competitive advantages.

The Dangote Group currently operates across more than a dozen African countries, with interests spanning cement, sugar, salt, fertiliser, petrochemicals, agriculture and energy.

The company says its core mission is to build local manufacturing capacity, create jobs and reduce dependence on imports across the continent.

Salihu said the Group’s backward integration strategy and local sourcing model have created wealth for Nigerians by stimulating domestic production and reducing the nation’s dependence on imports.

He described the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a landmark project that has reshaped Nigeria’s energy landscape by conserving foreign exchange, eliminating fuel shortages, promoting competition and opening new opportunities for indigenous investors.

According to Salihu, the positive impact of the refinery extends to states such as Niger, where lower logistics costs and improved fuel availability are expected to support manufacturing, agriculture and commerce.

He added that Dangote Group’s commitment to local content, technology transfer and infrastructure development demonstrates how African-owned companies could drive the continent’s industrial transformation.

The NCCIMA Director General urged Nigerian entrepreneurs to emulate the boldness of the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, by investing in the country and building businesses that create long-term value.

He also called on large corporations to support nano, micro, small and medium enterprises by integrating them into their supply chains, noting that chambers of commerce can help identify credible businesses to serve as suppliers and service providers.

Salihu appealed to exhibitors, investors and the public to support the annual Niger National Trade Fair, describing it as a strategic platform for promoting investment, forging partnerships and advancing the economic aspirations of Niger State and Nigeria as a whole.

Furthermore, Salihu said Dangote Group’s industrial ambition was extending beyond Nigeria, noting that recent discussions on the establishment of a major refinery in East Africa further shows the company’s commitment to transforming Africa’s economy.

He said the proposal, unveiled by the Aliko Dangote, would replicate the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos and serve the East African market if governments in the region provide the necessary support.

He described the move as a clear demonstration that Dangote Group was “not only industrialising Nigeria, but indeed the whole of Africa.”

According to Salihu, the planned East African refinery shows the Group’s strategic vision of building world-class industrial assets that reduce Africa’s dependence on imports, conserve foreign exchange, create jobs and strengthen regional value chains.

Aliko Dangote announced the proposal during the ‘Africa We Build Summit in Nairobi,’ held recently, where he said his company was ready to construct an identical refinery in East Africa, potentially within the next four to five years, subject to government backing.

Salihu said this continental expansion aligns with Dangote Group’s Vision 2030 and confirms the company’s determination to use African capital, expertise and technology to drive industrial development across the continent.