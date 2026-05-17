Ooni: I Endured Years of Emotional Pain, Pressure, Public Criticism over Delay in Having Children

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has revealed that he endured years of emotional pain, public criticism, and pressure over the delay in having children after ascending the throne.

In a statement issued yesterday in Ile-Ife by the Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni’s Palace, Moses Olafare, Oba Ogunwusi said he was openly mocked by some people during the difficult period.

According to the statement, the Ooni made the remarks while receiving visitors who came to celebrate with him the birth of twin princes by one of his wives, Queen Mariam.

“I thank God today. There is nothing God cannot do,” the Ooni said, while expressing joy over the latest addition to the royal family.

The traditional ruler, however, noted that he had never envisaged marrying many wives as a child, adding that circumstances and traditional demands associated with the throne altered the course of his marital life.

Oba Ogunwusi said his life journey had been marked by unexpected challenges and mysteries, particularly after ascending the throne of Oduduwa.

He recounted facing intense pressure shortly after becoming the Ooni to quickly settle into royal marital responsibilities.

The traditional ruler also revealed that efforts were made at the time to persuade his former wife to relocate to Ile-Ife, with several prominent traditional rulers and influential personalities intervening, but the efforts did not materialise.

Reflecting on his early years, the Ooni disclosed that he became a father at 19, describing the experience as one of the most challenging periods of his life.

He said the development initially overwhelmed him, but his mother played a significant role in encouraging him to remain focused, hard-working, and determined.

Oba Ogunwusi also appreciated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her support and encouragement over the years, describing her as a mother figure who stood firmly by him during difficult moments.

The traditional ruler thanked the visitors for their prayers, love, and steadfast support, noting that the mother of the twins also extended her greetings to all who stood by her.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Ifeland, Alhaji Abdulsemiu Abdulhammed, said the Muslim community and other well-wishers came to rejoice with the Ooni over the blessing.

“We have come to rejoice with Kabiyesi. It is God who makes a person laugh.

“God created everything, and childbirth comes only by His command. Kabiyesi, this is worthy of thanksgiving,” he said.