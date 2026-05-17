2027: It’s Abians Against Opposition, Not Otti, Youth Advocate Reiterates to Abians

A chieftain of the Labour Party and a youth advocate in Abia State, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has reminded Abians, especially the youths and women, that the 2027 election is not a battle for Governor Alex Otti but between them and the forces of retrogression who constantly want to take the state backwards to the era of no developments, insecurity and looting of their collective wealth by a few.

Onwuneme, speaking at a gathering of Abia indigenes in the diaspora in London, urged them to encourage their families, relations and friends back in the state of the need to make sure Dr. Otti is returned for a second term in office.

Onwuneme stated that for the love of the state and its continuous development, Abians should rally around and make sure Governor Otti and whosoever he is supporting for the office of the President and all other elective offices are voted to power in order for the numerous socio-infrastructural gains made so far in the state to be consolidated.

He stated that not in the history of the state “has it witnessed giant strides in education where today children are no longer seen hawking goods during school hours due to the free and compulsory education enrollment offered by the governor that has led to a 100% enrollment in schools with quality smart model schools built and equipped with well over ten thousand trained teachers employed.

“Industries that have been moribund like the Star Paper Mills in Aba and others been taken over and revitalised by the governor and very soon will start production and will employ hundreds if not thousands of Abians thereby creating jobs for citizens and reducing crime and criminality and boosting the economy of the state.”

The governor, he said, understands that health is wealth leading to his building and equipping of over 200 numerous primary health centres all over the state and employing qualified doctors and health care personnel to man them round the clock.

Onwuneme added that governor has also upgraded buildings and Amachara General Hospital, Umuahia and Abia State University Teaching Hospital Aba to worldclass standards.

He noted that the hospitals would now be run by a seasoned medical doctor, Dr. Ezinne Ben Kalu.

Onwuneme also highlighted the orderly mass transit system the governor has put in place through his provision of electric buses and building of designated bus stops and the ultra modern worldclass bus terminals almost completed in Umuahia.

The youth leader reminded Abians of the most important responsibility which the governor has brought about to the state and does not publicise it which is the security of lives and property which has led to increased productivity of the citizens’ security.

Onwuneme then concluded by saying that with all this and more the governor has done in less than for years, it will be doom for Abians to allow political buccaneers to take them back to the dark years.