  • Saturday, 9th May, 2026

Expert Advocates Strict Compliance with Safety Protocols to Avoid Disasters

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Institute of Safety Professional of Nigeria (ISPON) Kogi State branch has advocated for 100 per cent endorsement of the strict compliance with safety standard by the people of the state.

The State Chairman, ISPON, Comrade Friday Sani, disclosed this while speaking during the advocacy visit to the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists at his office in Lokoja, yesterday.

He stated that there must be strict compliance with all protocols of the safety exercise.

The former member of  Kogi State House of Assembly lauded Governor Usman Ododo for his express approval for the establishment of the Institute of Safety Professional of Nigeria in Kogi State.

He commented the governor for ensuring the registration of indigenous members of the Institute free of charge and provision of logistics support to boost its activities.

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